Battle for east Ukraine
An armed pro-Russian separatist points at a bus riddled with bullet holes at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 13, 2014. Twelve Ukrainian nationalist fighters, battling a pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine, were killed and an...more
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked at the military air base outside Voronezh, Russia August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman reacts near a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
The interior of a unit in a multi-storey block of flats is pictured damaged following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
The interior of a unit in a multi-storey block of flats is pictured damaged following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Men reinforce a petrol station with sacks of sand in Donetsk, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A Ukrainian border guard walks at the crossing point Pletenivka near the border with Russia, in the Kharkiv region August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A truck transporting a Russian military tank is seen on a roadside near the border with Ukraine in the Rostov region, August 7, 2014. In Russia's southwestern Rostov region bordering Ukraine, a military-style training camp, a broken down border fence...more
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands guard at a border checkpoint near the territory of Russia in Izvaryne, Luhansk region, July 31, 2014. The sign reads "Ukraine has already perished". REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
A Russian military helicopter takes off at a training site near the border with Ukraine in the Rostov region, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
A man rides a bicycle near a bus riddled with bullet holes at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Refugees from the Luhansk region wait to board a train terminating in Kharkiv, at a railway station near the town of Svatovo August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stanislav Belousov
Elderly people are seen in a temporary tent camp for refugees from the Luhansk region, set up near the town of Svatovo August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stanislav Belousov
A woman stands in front of her house, which she said was ruined during recent shelling in Donetsk August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man searches through the debris of his house, ruined during recent shelling in Donetsk August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man searches through the debris of his house, ruined during recent shelling in Donetsk August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A woman sits in a basement which she uses as a shelter during shelling in Donetsk August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People walk along the closed street market in central Donetsk August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A Ukrainian serviceman stands next to a destroyed car at a checkpoint near Donetsk August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen ride atop an armored personnel carrier as they patrol an area near Donetsk August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Next Slideshows
Ceasefire in Gaza
Israeli and Palestinian negotiators continue indirect talks mediated by Egypt.
Air strikes target Islamic State
America launches air strikes to slow down the Islamic State after their gains in northern Iraq.
Plight of Iraq's Yazidis
The Islamic State captures Sinjar, prompting thousands from the Yazidi ethnic minority to flee for surrounding mountains.
Rise of the Islamic State
The Islamic State has seized large parts of northern Iraq.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.