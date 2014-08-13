Battle for east Ukraine

An armed pro-Russian separatist points at a bus riddled with bullet holes at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 13, 2014. Twelve Ukrainian nationalist fighters, battling a pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine, were killed and an...more

An armed pro-Russian separatist points at a bus riddled with bullet holes at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Donetsk, August 13, 2014. Twelve Ukrainian nationalist fighters, battling a pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine, were killed and an unknown number taken captive when rebels ambushed their bus, a spokesman for their group said. The bus was taking the men to fight just outside the rebel-held city of Donetsk, at the nearby village of Mandrykino, said a spokesman for Right Sector, extreme nationalists who are supporting government forces. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

