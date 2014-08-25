Battle for east Ukraine
A man comforts a woman after they were both wounded by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) force-march a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An armed pro-Russian separatist sits in a bus after a rally in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A shrapnel-hit bus belonging to Ukraine's "Donbas" battalion is seen in Ilovaysk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Children holding a Russian flag pose for photos on a destroyed Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher system that was seized and put on public display at the central square in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man who is a pro-Russian supporter reacts as a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war walks past across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Troops take part in Ukraine's Independence Day military parade in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Border guards march during Ukraine's Independence Day military parade, in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Armed pro-Russian separatists walk inside an apartment damaged by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man wounded by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces looks at another wounded man as he sits in an ambulance in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Armed pro-Russian separatists walk in front of garages set ablaze by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman pro-Russian supporter greets one of the rebels after a rally in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Local residents queue to collect water brought by a truck in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Firefighters pull a hose as they work to extinguish a fire at a printing factory hit by what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man gestures in front of his house destroyed by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Valerie Amos gestures at a U.N. humanitarian assistance for refugees point in Slaviansk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A man shows pieces of shrapnel collected after what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman shows a room in her house damaged by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Residents walk past bloodstains on a road after what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A local man cycles past a building damaged during fights between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian army in village of Semenivka, near Slaviansk, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
