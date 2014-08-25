Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 25, 2014 | 2:05pm EDT

Battle for east Ukraine

A man comforts a woman after they were both wounded by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man comforts a woman after they were both wounded by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A man comforts a woman after they were both wounded by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 20
Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) force-march a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) force-march a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) force-march a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 20
An armed pro-Russian separatist sits in a bus after a rally in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An armed pro-Russian separatist sits in a bus after a rally in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
An armed pro-Russian separatist sits in a bus after a rally in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 20
A shrapnel-hit bus belonging to Ukraine's "Donbas" battalion is seen in Ilovaysk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

A shrapnel-hit bus belonging to Ukraine's "Donbas" battalion is seen in Ilovaysk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Monday, August 25, 2014
A shrapnel-hit bus belonging to Ukraine's "Donbas" battalion is seen in Ilovaysk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Close
4 / 20
Children holding a Russian flag pose for photos on a destroyed Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher system that was seized and put on public display at the central square in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Children holding a Russian flag pose for photos on a destroyed Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher system that was seized and put on public display at the central square in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Children holding a Russian flag pose for photos on a destroyed Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher system that was seized and put on public display at the central square in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 20
A man who is a pro-Russian supporter reacts as a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war walks past across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man who is a pro-Russian supporter reacts as a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war walks past across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A man who is a pro-Russian supporter reacts as a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war walks past across central Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 20
Troops take part in Ukraine's Independence Day military parade in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Troops take part in Ukraine's Independence Day military parade in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, August 25, 2014
Troops take part in Ukraine's Independence Day military parade in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
7 / 20
Border guards march during Ukraine's Independence Day military parade, in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Border guards march during Ukraine's Independence Day military parade, in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, August 25, 2014
Border guards march during Ukraine's Independence Day military parade, in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
8 / 20
Armed pro-Russian separatists walk inside an apartment damaged by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists walk inside an apartment damaged by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists walk inside an apartment damaged by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 20
A man wounded by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces looks at another wounded man as he sits in an ambulance in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man wounded by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces looks at another wounded man as he sits in an ambulance in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A man wounded by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces looks at another wounded man as he sits in an ambulance in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
10 / 20
Armed pro-Russian separatists walk in front of garages set ablaze by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists walk in front of garages set ablaze by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Armed pro-Russian separatists walk in front of garages set ablaze by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 20
A woman pro-Russian supporter greets one of the rebels after a rally in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman pro-Russian supporter greets one of the rebels after a rally in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A woman pro-Russian supporter greets one of the rebels after a rally in Donetsk August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 20
Local residents queue to collect water brought by a truck in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Local residents queue to collect water brought by a truck in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Local residents queue to collect water brought by a truck in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
13 / 20
Firefighters pull a hose as they work to extinguish a fire at a printing factory hit by what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Firefighters pull a hose as they work to extinguish a fire at a printing factory hit by what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Firefighters pull a hose as they work to extinguish a fire at a printing factory hit by what locals say, was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
14 / 20
A man gestures in front of his house destroyed by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man gestures in front of his house destroyed by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A man gestures in front of his house destroyed by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 20
United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Valerie Amos gestures at a U.N. humanitarian assistance for refugees point in Slaviansk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Valerie Amos gestures at a U.N. humanitarian assistance for refugees point in Slaviansk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Monday, August 25, 2014
United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Valerie Amos gestures at a U.N. humanitarian assistance for refugees point in Slaviansk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
16 / 20
A man shows pieces of shrapnel collected after what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man shows pieces of shrapnel collected after what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A man shows pieces of shrapnel collected after what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
17 / 20
A woman shows a room in her house damaged by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman shows a room in her house damaged by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
A woman shows a room in her house damaged by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
18 / 20
Residents walk past bloodstains on a road after what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Residents walk past bloodstains on a road after what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, August 25, 2014
Residents walk past bloodstains on a road after what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
19 / 20
A local man cycles past a building damaged during fights between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian army in village of Semenivka, near Slaviansk, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A local man cycles past a building damaged during fights between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian army in village of Semenivka, near Slaviansk, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Monday, August 25, 2014
A local man cycles past a building damaged during fights between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian army in village of Semenivka, near Slaviansk, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
MTV Video Awards

MTV Video Awards

Next Slideshows

MTV Video Awards

MTV Video Awards

Best of the MTV Video Music Awards.

Aug 25 2014
Prisoners of war

Prisoners of war

Pro-Russian separatist rebels force-march Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of Donetsk.

Aug 25 2014
Quake hits California

Quake hits California

A 6.0 earthquake rocks wine county north of San Francisco.

Aug 24 2014
Gaza fighting continues

Gaza fighting continues

Air strikes and rockets continue after the breakdown of another truce.

Aug 23 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast