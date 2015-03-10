Edition:
Battle for Iraq

Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-Alam, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Iraqi security forces inspect a destroyed vehicle belonging to Islamic State militants on the outskirts of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Shiite fighters stands near a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants in the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Smoke rises as Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants at the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Kurdish peshmerga forces inspect a destroyed building belonging to the Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Tel Ward, west of the city of Kirkuk, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Shi'ite fighters ride an armoured vehicle in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A Shi'ite fighter walks with his weapon in the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
A Shi'ite fighter gestures in front of a billboard on a street in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Kurdish peshmerga forces gather as they look at bodies whom they say are Islamic State militants, on the outskirts of Tel Ward, west of the city of Kirkuk, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Mourners react during the funeral of a member of the Shi'ite fighters, who was killed in clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, during his funeral in Najaf, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A Shi'ite fighter stands with his weapon in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi security forces advance into the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Iraqi officers inspects a map on the outskirts of al-Alam, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A vehicle belonging to Islamic State militants burns in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Shi'ite fighters cover their ears as a rocket is launched during a clash with Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A member of Iraqi security forces runs as he holds an Islamist State flag, which they pulled down in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Shi'ite fighters rest on the outskirts of al-Alam, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Shi'ite fighters ride a vehicle in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Shi'ite fighters ride on the back of a truck in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A billboard is seen as smoke rises from a clash with Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters ride on the back of a truck as smoke rises from a clash with Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during heavy fighting in Salahuddin province, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Raouf

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
An armed Shi'ite fighter takes his position during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Shi'ite fighters fire their weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Members of the Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters celebrate after taking control of the town of Hamrin from Islamist State militants, in the Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sit on a military vehicle on the outskirts of Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Shi'ite fighters fire their weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
