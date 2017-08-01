Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 1, 2017 | 8:50am EDT

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Syrian Democratic Forces are seen in Raqqa. The U.S-backed SDF are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa, a Kurdish official said on Tuesday REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces are seen in Raqqa. The U.S-backed SDF are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa, a Kurdish official said on Tuesday REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Syrian Democratic Forces are seen in Raqqa. The U.S-backed SDF are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa, a Kurdish official said on Tuesday REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
1 / 20
A U.S military demining vehicle leads a convoy on the main road in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A U.S military demining vehicle leads a convoy on the main road in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A U.S military demining vehicle leads a convoy on the main road in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 20
Smoke rises from Raqqa, as the Syrian Democratic Force battles Islamic State for control of the city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Smoke rises from Raqqa, as the Syrian Democratic Force battles Islamic State for control of the city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Smoke rises from Raqqa, as the Syrian Democratic Force battles Islamic State for control of the city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
3 / 20
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
4 / 20
Syrian Democratic Forces are seen in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces are seen in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
Syrian Democratic Forces are seen in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
5 / 20
A military vehicle from Syrian Democratic Force is seen in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A military vehicle from Syrian Democratic Force is seen in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
A military vehicle from Syrian Democratic Force is seen in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
6 / 20
A woman and children are seen fleeing Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

A woman and children are seen fleeing Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
A woman and children are seen fleeing Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
7 / 20
A damaged building is seen in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

A damaged building is seen in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
A damaged building is seen in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
8 / 20
People are seen fleeing Raqqa on the back of a truck. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

People are seen fleeing Raqqa on the back of a truck. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
People are seen fleeing Raqqa on the back of a truck. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
9 / 20
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 20
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Force is seen makes tea inside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter from Syrian Democratic Force is seen makes tea inside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Force is seen makes tea inside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
11 / 20
Women and a girl are seen in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Women and a girl are seen in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
Women and a girl are seen in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
12 / 20
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces reacts in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces reacts in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces reacts in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
13 / 20
A fighter from SDF walks through a damaged building in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

A fighter from SDF walks through a damaged building in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
A fighter from SDF walks through a damaged building in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
14 / 20
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force are seen in inside a building in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force are seen in inside a building in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force are seen in inside a building in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
15 / 20
Smoke rises from a building in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Smoke rises from a building in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
Smoke rises from a building in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
16 / 20
People are seen fleeing Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

People are seen fleeing Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
People are seen fleeing Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
17 / 20
A U.S military convoy is seen on the main road in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

A U.S military convoy is seen on the main road in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
A U.S military convoy is seen on the main road in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
18 / 20
Fighters from SDF are seen in a damaged building in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Fighters from SDF are seen in a damaged building in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Fighters from SDF are seen in a damaged building in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
19 / 20
Civilians are seen fleeing Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Civilians are seen fleeing Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Civilians are seen fleeing Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Deadly protests over Venezuela election

Deadly protests over Venezuela election

Next Slideshows

Deadly protests over Venezuela election

Deadly protests over Venezuela election

Anti-government demonstrators barricaded streets and promised a fresh wave of protests against President Nicolas Maduro, after an election a day earlier giving...

Jul 31 2017
Scaramucci's week in the White House

Scaramucci's week in the White House

Inside Anthony Scaramucci's tumultuous 11-day tenure as White House communications director.

Jul 31 2017
North Korea's missile program

North Korea's missile program

Inside the evolution of North Korea's secretive missile program.

Jul 31 2017
Typhoon Nesat hits Taiwan

Typhoon Nesat hits Taiwan

The second typhoon in 24 hours batters Taiwan, leaving more than one hundred injured following both storms.

Jul 31 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Migrants rush border into Spanish enclave

Migrants rush border into Spanish enclave

Around 70 sub-Saharan African migrants cross the razor-wire-topped fence separating northern Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

Sumo kids

Sumo kids

The next generation of sumo wrestlers, still in elementary school, competes in the ring during the Wanpaku tournament in Tokyo, Japan.

Hot air balloons over Italy

Hot air balloons over Italy

Hot air balloons float over the Umbrian countryside.

Deadly protests over Venezuela election

Deadly protests over Venezuela election

Anti-government demonstrators barricaded streets and promised a fresh wave of protests against President Nicolas Maduro, after an election a day earlier giving the Venezuelan leader and his ruling Socialist Party sweeping powers.

Scaramucci's week in the White House

Scaramucci's week in the White House

Inside Anthony Scaramucci's tumultuous 11-day tenure as White House communications director.

North Korea's missile program

North Korea's missile program

Inside the evolution of North Korea's secretive missile program.

Typhoon Nesat hits Taiwan

Typhoon Nesat hits Taiwan

The second typhoon in 24 hours batters Taiwan, leaving more than one hundred injured following both storms.

Airshow aerial acrobatics over Spain

Airshow aerial acrobatics over Spain

Performers at the international airshow in Torre del Mar, southern Spain.

Imagining the Los Angeles Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles Olympics

Renderings from the Los Angeles' Olympic bid committee give a possible look at 2028.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast