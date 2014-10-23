Battle for Kobani
Tracer rounds cross the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Turkish Kurds sit around a fire to warm themselves as they watch the Syrian town of Kobani from a hill near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014....more
Turkish Kurds watch as smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai...more
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Turkish Kurds show victory sign during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Kobani near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border, as seen from the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A boy plays soccer as smoke rises over the Syrian town of Kobani near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Kurdish refugee child from the Syrian town of Kobani plays on a swing in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Tracer rounds light the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during heavy fighting downtown, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai...more
Turkish Kurdish women mourn during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Turkish Kurdish women show victory sign during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Turkish Kurds warm themselves around an open fire as they watch the Syrian town of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai...more
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobanii, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from a hill near the Mursitpinar crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Tracer rounds light the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from a hill near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A general view of the Syrian town of Kobani is seen through a spy-glass from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kurdish fighters walk through a street in the Syrian town of Kobani, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani sits in front of tents in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Turkish Kurds watch the smoke rises from Syrian town of Kobani near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobanii, as seen near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Turkish army tanks pass abandoned cars of Kurdish Syrian refugees near 'no-man's land' at the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province on October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kai...more
A turkish soldier walks near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province on October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
