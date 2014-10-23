Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 22, 2014 | 9:45pm EDT

Battle for Kobani

Tracer rounds cross the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tracer rounds cross the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Tracer rounds cross the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 35
Turkish Kurds sit around a fire to warm themselves as they watch the Syrian town of Kobani from a hill near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurds sit around a fire to warm themselves as they watch the Syrian town of Kobani from a hill near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014....more

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Turkish Kurds sit around a fire to warm themselves as they watch the Syrian town of Kobani from a hill near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
2 / 35
Turkish Kurds watch as smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurds watch as smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai...more

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Turkish Kurds watch as smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
3 / 35
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 35
Turkish Kurds show victory sign during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurds show victory sign during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Turkish Kurds show victory sign during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 35
Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Kobani near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border, as seen from the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Kobani near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border, as seen from the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Kobani near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border, as seen from the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 35
A boy plays soccer as smoke rises over the Syrian town of Kobani near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A boy plays soccer as smoke rises over the Syrian town of Kobani near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A boy plays soccer as smoke rises over the Syrian town of Kobani near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
7 / 35
A Kurdish refugee child from the Syrian town of Kobani plays on a swing in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A Kurdish refugee child from the Syrian town of Kobani plays on a swing in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A Kurdish refugee child from the Syrian town of Kobani plays on a swing in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
8 / 35
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
9 / 35
Smoke rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Smoke rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
10 / 35
Tracer rounds light the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during heavy fighting downtown, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tracer rounds light the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during heavy fighting downtown, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai...more

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Tracer rounds light the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during heavy fighting downtown, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
11 / 35
Turkish Kurdish women mourn during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurdish women mourn during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Turkish Kurdish women mourn during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 35
Turkish Kurdish women show victory sign during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurdish women show victory sign during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Turkish Kurdish women show victory sign during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
13 / 35
Turkish Kurds warm themselves around an open fire as they watch the Syrian town of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurds warm themselves around an open fire as they watch the Syrian town of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai...more

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Turkish Kurds warm themselves around an open fire as they watch the Syrian town of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
14 / 35
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
15 / 35
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobanii, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobanii, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobanii, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
16 / 35
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
17 / 35
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from a hill near the Mursitpinar crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from a hill near the Mursitpinar crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from a hill near the Mursitpinar crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
18 / 35
Tracer rounds light the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tracer rounds light the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Tracer rounds light the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
19 / 35
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from a hill near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from a hill near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from a hill near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
20 / 35
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
21 / 35
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
22 / 35
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
23 / 35
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
24 / 35
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
25 / 35
A general view of the Syrian town of Kobani is seen through a spy-glass from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A general view of the Syrian town of Kobani is seen through a spy-glass from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A general view of the Syrian town of Kobani is seen through a spy-glass from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
26 / 35
Kurdish fighters walk through a street in the Syrian town of Kobani, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Kurdish fighters walk through a street in the Syrian town of Kobani, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Kurdish fighters walk through a street in the Syrian town of Kobani, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
27 / 35
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
28 / 35
A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani sits in front of tents in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani sits in front of tents in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani sits in front of tents in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
29 / 35
Turkish Kurds watch the smoke rises from Syrian town of Kobani near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurds watch the smoke rises from Syrian town of Kobani near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Turkish Kurds watch the smoke rises from Syrian town of Kobani near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
30 / 35
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobanii, as seen near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobanii, as seen near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobanii, as seen near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
31 / 35
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
32 / 35
Turkish army tanks pass abandoned cars of Kurdish Syrian refugees near 'no-man's land' at the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province on October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish army tanks pass abandoned cars of Kurdish Syrian refugees near 'no-man's land' at the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province on October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kai...more

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Turkish army tanks pass abandoned cars of Kurdish Syrian refugees near 'no-man's land' at the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province on October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
33 / 35
A turkish soldier walks near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province on October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A turkish soldier walks near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province on October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A turkish soldier walks near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province on October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
34 / 35
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Shootings in Canada's capital

Shootings in Canada's capital

Next Slideshows

Shootings in Canada's capital

Shootings in Canada's capital

A gunman attacks Canada's parliament and a nearby war memorial, fatally shooting a soldier.

Oct 22 2014
Preparing for Ebola

Preparing for Ebola

Florida 'preppers' learn how to plan, train and stockpile in case of a natural calamity.

Oct 22 2014
Madrid's vanishing Roma camp

Madrid's vanishing Roma camp

Several hundred Roma live in a shanty town settlement that Madrid wants removed.

Oct 21 2014
Images from Hubble

Images from Hubble

Striking images from the Hubble Telescope.

Oct 21 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast