Battle for Mosul begins

Smoke rises after a controlled detonation of a car bomb blocking the way in the desert of Anbar, as members of the Hashid Shaabi Shi'ite milita prepared to depart for Mosul to fight against Islamic State, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A displaced woman carries her child in a building that is used as a temporary shelter in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Iraqi soldiers fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the outskirt of the Makhmour south of Mosul, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
Iraqi security forces wait for vehicles travelling to Mosul to fight against militants of Islamic State at an Iraqi army base in Camp Taji in Baghdad, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
A displaced woman, who fled the violence from Islamic State militants, is seen in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
An Iraqi soldier takes part during a military operation on the outskirt of the Makhmour south of Mosul, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
Iraqi security forces ride in vehicles travelling to Mosul to fight against militants of Islamic State at an Iraqi army base in Camp Taji in Baghdad, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Iraqi soldiers reload a weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Makhmour, south of Mosul, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
Iraqi soldiers launch artillery toward Islamic State militants on the outskirt of the Makhmour south of Mosul, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
Iraqi security forces ride in trucks travelling to Mosul to fight against militants of Islamic State at an Iraqi army base in Camp Taji in Baghdad, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
An Iraqi soldier from the army's 72nd infantry brigade participates in a live ammunition training exercise with U.S.-led Coalition trainers at Besmaya military base in south of Baghdad, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
U.S.-led coalition instructors monitor as they train Iraqi soldiers from the army's 72nd infantry brigade while participating in a joint live ammunition exercise at Besmaya military base in south of Baghdad, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
A displaced Sunni woman, who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, sits inside a mosque as a shelter on the outskirts of Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, sit on the ground, on the outskirts of Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants gather in a building, used as a temporary shelter, in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take a rest on the outskirts of Mosul, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
U.S.-led coalition instructors monitor as they train Iraqi soldiers from the army's 72nd infantry brigade while participating in a joint live ammunition exercise at Besmaya military base in south of Baghdad, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
A Kurdish flag is seen next to Peshmerga fighters taking position with their weapons on the frontline against the Islamic State, on the outskirts of Mosul, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Iraqi soldiers from the army's 72nd infantry brigade participate in a live ammunition training exercise with U.S.-led Coalition trainers at Besmaya military base in south of Baghdad, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes up position with weapon at the frontline against the Islamic State, on the outskirts of Mosul, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
