Battle for Mosul begins
Smoke rises after a controlled detonation of a car bomb blocking the way in the desert of Anbar, as members of the Hashid Shaabi Shi'ite milita prepared to depart for Mosul to fight against Islamic State, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A displaced woman carries her child in a building that is used as a temporary shelter in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqi soldiers fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the outskirt of the Makhmour south of Mosul, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqi security forces wait for vehicles travelling to Mosul to fight against militants of Islamic State at an Iraqi army base in Camp Taji in Baghdad, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A displaced woman, who fled the violence from Islamic State militants, is seen in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
An Iraqi soldier takes part during a military operation on the outskirt of the Makhmour south of Mosul, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqi security forces ride in vehicles travelling to Mosul to fight against militants of Islamic State at an Iraqi army base in Camp Taji in Baghdad, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Iraqi soldiers reload a weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Makhmour, south of Mosul, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqi soldiers launch artillery toward Islamic State militants on the outskirt of the Makhmour south of Mosul, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqi security forces ride in trucks travelling to Mosul to fight against militants of Islamic State at an Iraqi army base in Camp Taji in Baghdad, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
An Iraqi soldier from the army's 72nd infantry brigade participates in a live ammunition training exercise with U.S.-led Coalition trainers at Besmaya military base in south of Baghdad, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
U.S.-led coalition instructors monitor as they train Iraqi soldiers from the army's 72nd infantry brigade while participating in a joint live ammunition exercise at Besmaya military base in south of Baghdad, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A displaced Sunni woman, who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, sits inside a mosque as a shelter on the outskirts of Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, sit on the ground, on the outskirts of Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People displaced by violence from Islamic State militants gather in a building, used as a temporary shelter, in Makhmour area, southeast of Mosul, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take a rest on the outskirts of Mosul, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A Kurdish flag is seen next to Peshmerga fighters taking position with their weapons on the frontline against the Islamic State, on the outskirts of Mosul, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqi soldiers from the army's 72nd infantry brigade participate in a live ammunition training exercise with U.S.-led Coalition trainers at Besmaya military base in south of Baghdad, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes up position with weapon at the frontline against the Islamic State, on the outskirts of Mosul, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
