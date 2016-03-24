Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 24, 2016 | 11:25am EDT

Battle for Palmyra

An Islamic State fighter fires a weapon in this still image taken from a video said to be taken on the outskirts of Palmyra and uploaded on March 21, 2016 by an agency affiliated to the Islamic State, as Syrian government forces push their way into Palmyra in an attempt to recapture the historic city from Islamic State. Social Media Website

An Islamic State fighter fires a weapon in this still image taken from a video said to be taken on the outskirts of Palmyra and uploaded on March 21, 2016 by an agency affiliated to the Islamic State, as Syrian government forces push their way into...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
An Islamic State fighter fires a weapon in this still image taken from a video said to be taken on the outskirts of Palmyra and uploaded on March 21, 2016 by an agency affiliated to the Islamic State, as Syrian government forces push their way into Palmyra in an attempt to recapture the historic city from Islamic State. Social Media Website
Close
1 / 13
A view of Palmyra Castle is seen in this still image from video March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Syrian TV via Reuters TV

A view of Palmyra Castle is seen in this still image from video March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Syrian TV via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A view of Palmyra Castle is seen in this still image from video March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Syrian TV via Reuters TV
Close
2 / 13
A tank fires at where the Syrian military media said is Palmyra, in this still image taken from a Syrian military media video uploaded on March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Syrian Military Media via Reuters TV

A tank fires at where the Syrian military media said is Palmyra, in this still image taken from a Syrian military media video uploaded on March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Syrian Military Media via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A tank fires at where the Syrian military media said is Palmyra, in this still image taken from a Syrian military media video uploaded on March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Syrian Military Media via Reuters TV
Close
3 / 13
A member of the Syrian government forces rides in a tank in this still image taken from a video said to be taken near Palmyra and uploaded on March 23, 2016 by the Syrian government army. REUTERS/Syrian Government Army Handout via Reuters TV

A member of the Syrian government forces rides in a tank in this still image taken from a video said to be taken near Palmyra and uploaded on March 23, 2016 by the Syrian government army. REUTERS/Syrian Government Army Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A member of the Syrian government forces rides in a tank in this still image taken from a video said to be taken near Palmyra and uploaded on March 23, 2016 by the Syrian government army. REUTERS/Syrian Government Army Handout via Reuters TV
Close
4 / 13
Soldiers march in a line in what the Syrian military media said is Palmyra, in this still image taken from a Syrian military media video uploaded on March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Syrian Military Media via Reuters TV

Soldiers march in a line in what the Syrian military media said is Palmyra, in this still image taken from a Syrian military media video uploaded on March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Syrian Military Media via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Soldiers march in a line in what the Syrian military media said is Palmyra, in this still image taken from a Syrian military media video uploaded on March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Syrian Military Media via Reuters TV
Close
5 / 13
An Islamic State fighter fires a weapon in this still image taken from a video said to be taken on the outskirts of Palmyra and uploaded on March 21, 2016 by an agency affiliated to the Islamic State. Social Media Website

An Islamic State fighter fires a weapon in this still image taken from a video said to be taken on the outskirts of Palmyra and uploaded on March 21, 2016 by an agency affiliated to the Islamic State. Social Media Website

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
An Islamic State fighter fires a weapon in this still image taken from a video said to be taken on the outskirts of Palmyra and uploaded on March 21, 2016 by an agency affiliated to the Islamic State. Social Media Website
Close
6 / 13
A view of Palmyra Castle is seen in this still image from video, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Syrian TV via Reuters TV

A view of Palmyra Castle is seen in this still image from video, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Syrian TV via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A view of Palmyra Castle is seen in this still image from video, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Syrian TV via Reuters TV
Close
7 / 13
An Islamic State fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun in this still image taken from a video said to be taken on the outskirts of Palmyra and uploaded on March 21, 2016 by an agency affiliated to the Islamic State. Social Media Website

An Islamic State fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun in this still image taken from a video said to be taken on the outskirts of Palmyra and uploaded on March 21, 2016 by an agency affiliated to the Islamic State. Social Media Website

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
An Islamic State fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun in this still image taken from a video said to be taken on the outskirts of Palmyra and uploaded on March 21, 2016 by an agency affiliated to the Islamic State. Social Media Website
Close
8 / 13
An Islamic State fighter fires a weapon in this still image taken from a video said to be taken on the outskirts of Palmyra and uploaded on March 21, 2016 by an agency affiliated to the Islamic State. Social Media Website

An Islamic State fighter fires a weapon in this still image taken from a video said to be taken on the outskirts of Palmyra and uploaded on March 21, 2016 by an agency affiliated to the Islamic State. Social Media Website

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
An Islamic State fighter fires a weapon in this still image taken from a video said to be taken on the outskirts of Palmyra and uploaded on March 21, 2016 by an agency affiliated to the Islamic State. Social Media Website
Close
9 / 13
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad gesture as they advance into the historic city of Palmyra in this picture provided by SANA on March 24, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad gesture as they advance into the historic city of Palmyra in this picture provided by SANA on March 24, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad gesture as they advance into the historic city of Palmyra in this picture provided by SANA on March 24, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
Close
10 / 13
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand near a road sign that shows the direction to the historic city of Palmyra in this picture provided by SANA on March 24, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand near a road sign that shows the direction to the historic city of Palmyra in this picture provided by SANA on March 24, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand near a road sign that shows the direction to the historic city of Palmyra in this picture provided by SANA on March 24, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
Close
11 / 13
Columns at the historical city of Palmyra are seen in this still image from an undated video taken from a social media website, March 24, 2016. Social Media Website

Columns at the historical city of Palmyra are seen in this still image from an undated video taken from a social media website, March 24, 2016. Social Media Website

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Columns at the historical city of Palmyra are seen in this still image from an undated video taken from a social media website, March 24, 2016. Social Media Website
Close
12 / 13
A vehicle drives near a road sign that shows the direction to the historic city of Palmyra in this picture provided by SANA on March 24, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

A vehicle drives near a road sign that shows the direction to the historic city of Palmyra in this picture provided by SANA on March 24, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A vehicle drives near a road sign that shows the direction to the historic city of Palmyra in this picture provided by SANA on March 24, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Srebrenica's haunting legacy

Srebrenica's haunting legacy

Next Slideshows

Srebrenica's haunting legacy

Srebrenica's haunting legacy

Radovan Karadzic has been found guilty of genocide in the 1995 massacre of Bosnian Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica.

Mar 24 2016
The crimes of Karadzic

The crimes of Karadzic

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic is found responsible for the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two.

Mar 24 2016
On the campaign trail

On the campaign trail

Behind the scenes of the presidential primary.

Mar 23 2016
One year since Germanwings crash

One year since Germanwings crash

A year has passed since co-pilot Andreas Lubitz deliberately flew into a French mountainside, killing all 150 on board.

Mar 23 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast