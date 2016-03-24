Battle for Palmyra
An Islamic State fighter fires a weapon in this still image taken from a video said to be taken on the outskirts of Palmyra and uploaded on March 21, 2016 by an agency affiliated to the Islamic State, as Syrian government forces push their way into...more
A view of Palmyra Castle is seen in this still image from video March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Syrian TV via Reuters TV
A tank fires at where the Syrian military media said is Palmyra, in this still image taken from a Syrian military media video uploaded on March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Syrian Military Media via Reuters TV
A member of the Syrian government forces rides in a tank in this still image taken from a video said to be taken near Palmyra and uploaded on March 23, 2016 by the Syrian government army. REUTERS/Syrian Government Army Handout via Reuters TV
Soldiers march in a line in what the Syrian military media said is Palmyra, in this still image taken from a Syrian military media video uploaded on March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Syrian Military Media via Reuters TV
An Islamic State fighter fires a weapon in this still image taken from a video said to be taken on the outskirts of Palmyra and uploaded on March 21, 2016 by an agency affiliated to the Islamic State. Social Media Website
A view of Palmyra Castle is seen in this still image from video, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Syrian TV via Reuters TV
An Islamic State fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun in this still image taken from a video said to be taken on the outskirts of Palmyra and uploaded on March 21, 2016 by an agency affiliated to the Islamic State. Social Media Website
An Islamic State fighter fires a weapon in this still image taken from a video said to be taken on the outskirts of Palmyra and uploaded on March 21, 2016 by an agency affiliated to the Islamic State. Social Media Website
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad gesture as they advance into the historic city of Palmyra in this picture provided by SANA on March 24, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand near a road sign that shows the direction to the historic city of Palmyra in this picture provided by SANA on March 24, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
Columns at the historical city of Palmyra are seen in this still image from an undated video taken from a social media website, March 24, 2016. Social Media Website
A vehicle drives near a road sign that shows the direction to the historic city of Palmyra in this picture provided by SANA on March 24, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
Next Slideshows
Srebrenica's haunting legacy
Radovan Karadzic has been found guilty of genocide in the 1995 massacre of Bosnian Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica.
The crimes of Karadzic
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic is found responsible for the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two.
On the campaign trail
Behind the scenes of the presidential primary.
One year since Germanwings crash
A year has passed since co-pilot Andreas Lubitz deliberately flew into a French mountainside, killing all 150 on board.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.