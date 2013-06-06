Battle for Qusair
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry the national flag as they ride on motorcycles in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Azakir
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry the national flag as they ride on motorcycles in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Azakir
Soldiers loyal to the regime and civilians holding the Syrian national flag stand near boxes containing aid from the Syrian army in Qusair, after the army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Soldiers loyal to the regime and civilians holding the Syrian national flag stand near boxes containing aid from the Syrian army in Qusair, after the army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A general view shows soldiers loyal to the Syrian regime with their military tanks in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A general view shows soldiers loyal to the Syrian regime with their military tanks in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A soldier loyal to the Syrian regime rides a bicycle in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A soldier loyal to the Syrian regime rides a bicycle in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad kick a truck belonging to the Free Syrian Army in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad kick a truck belonging to the Free Syrian Army in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A military tank belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A military tank belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad ride on a truck as they drive past the wreckage of a clock tower and a damaged mosque in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed...more
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad ride on a truck as they drive past the wreckage of a clock tower and a damaged mosque in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
An image of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a car's windscreen as Hezbollah supporters celebrate, after the Syrian army took control of Qusair from rebel fighters, in the Shi'ite town of Hermel June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
An image of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a car's windscreen as Hezbollah supporters celebrate, after the Syrian army took control of Qusair from rebel fighters, in the Shi'ite town of Hermel June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A member of the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad rides a bike along a street piled with damaged buildings in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A member of the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad rides a bike along a street piled with damaged buildings in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control of the city from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People form the word Qusair, which is a city in Homs, using candles during a sit-in in solidarity with people in Homs in Raqqa province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
People form the word Qusair, which is a city in Homs, using candles during a sit-in in solidarity with people in Homs in Raqqa province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
An empty ammunition casing and a fire are seen in a field after heavy fighting between Free Syrian Army fighters, and the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah at the al Barak area near Qusair town May 31, 2013. ...more
An empty ammunition casing and a fire are seen in a field after heavy fighting between Free Syrian Army fighters, and the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah at the al Barak area near Qusair town May 31, 2013. REUTERS/ Rami Bleible
A damaged military vehicle used by the Free Syrian Army is seen after heavy fighting against the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah in the al-Barak area near Qusair town May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
A damaged military vehicle used by the Free Syrian Army is seen after heavy fighting against the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah in the al-Barak area near Qusair town May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
Forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
Forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
Forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
Forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
Forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
Forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
Forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/ Rami Bleible
Forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/ Rami Bleible
Airplanes are seen at the Daba'a military airport under the control of the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
Airplanes are seen at the Daba'a military airport under the control of the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
Forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
Forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
A damaged mosque is seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town, where forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and rebel forces have been fighting, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
A damaged mosque is seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town, where forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and rebel forces have been fighting, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleible
A handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on May 22,2013, show detained men, blindfolded and handcuffed, described by SANA as "terrorists fighters", a term commonly used to describe rebels fighting to topple President...more
A handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on May 22,2013, show detained men, blindfolded and handcuffed, described by SANA as "terrorists fighters", a term commonly used to describe rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, in Qusair, near Homs. SANA/Handout via Reuters
Next Slideshows
Polluted waterways
Heavily polluted waterways across the globe.
Children of Syria
The plight of children in a land torn by war.
Deadly slaughterhouse fire
Relatives are demanding answers after at least 120 are killed during a fire at a chicken processing plant in rural northeast China.
Battle for Qusair
Syrian forces and their Hezbollah allies seize control of the strategic town.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.