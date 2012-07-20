Battle for Syria
A tank operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, is seen through the scope of a weapon of a member of the Free Syrian Army in Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs, July 15, 2012. Picture taken July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network more
A tank operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, is seen through the scope of a weapon of a member of the Free Syrian Army in Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs, July 15, 2012. Picture taken July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Free Syrian Army members, under the name of Farouq Brigades, run during combat training at Sarmada near Idlib province, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Abdo
Free Syrian Army members, under the name of Farouq Brigades, run during combat training at Sarmada near Idlib province, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Abdo
Smoke rises from the old city of Homs, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Smoke rises from the old city of Homs, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Members of the Syrian Free Army walk in front of a damaged tank in Idlib, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Members of the Syrian Free Army walk in front of a damaged tank in Idlib, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Members of the Free Syrian Army attend a funeral of their comrade killed by "Al shabbiha", or "Ghosts", who are armed civilians loyal to Syrian Presiden Bachar Al Assad, near Idlib, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Free Syrian Army attend a funeral of their comrade killed by "Al shabbiha", or "Ghosts", who are armed civilians loyal to Syrian Presiden Bachar Al Assad, near Idlib, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Syrian soldier, who has defected to join the Free Syrian Army, holds up his rifle and waves a Syrian independence flag in the Damascus suburb of Saqba, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Syrian soldier, who has defected to join the Free Syrian Army, holds up his rifle and waves a Syrian independence flag in the Damascus suburb of Saqba, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana
People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana
Bodies of people, whom residents say were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, lie in a truck before their funeral in Douma, near Damascus, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Bodies of people, whom residents say were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, lie in a truck before their funeral in Douma, near Damascus, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A tank is seen in al Qasser, near Homs, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A tank is seen in al Qasser, near Homs, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Members of the Free Syrian Army take part in a military exercise inside a damaged and abandoned building in Khalidiya area in Homs, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Thair al-Khalidi/Shaam News Network
Members of the Free Syrian Army take part in a military exercise inside a damaged and abandoned building in Khalidiya area in Homs, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Thair al-Khalidi/Shaam News Network
Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Bodies of people whom anti-government protesters say were killed by gunmen loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad lie on the floor near the town of Qusair, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Bodies of people whom anti-government protesters say were killed by gunmen loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad lie on the floor near the town of Qusair, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Members of the United Nations observers mission in Syria wait at a hotel lobby in Damascus, before heading to areas where protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been taking place, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri more
Members of the United Nations observers mission in Syria wait at a hotel lobby in Damascus, before heading to areas where protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been taking place, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits troops who were injured in clashes with rebels at Youssef al-Azmaha military hospital, in Damascus, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/SANA
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits troops who were injured in clashes with rebels at Youssef al-Azmaha military hospital, in Damascus, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/SANA
Members of the Free Syrian Army sit and mourn a comrade killed during fighting with government forces in Al Qusour neighbourhood, in central Homs, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Members of the Free Syrian Army sit and mourn a comrade killed during fighting with government forces in Al Qusour neighbourhood, in central Homs, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Members of the Free Syrian Army hold weapons as they take up defense positions in a house in Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Members of the Free Syrian Army hold weapons as they take up defense positions in a house in Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
People stand around the bodies of members of the Free Syrian Army who were killed by "Al Chabiha" or civilian supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the northern city of Idlib, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People stand around the bodies of members of the Free Syrian Army who were killed by "Al Chabiha" or civilian supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the northern city of Idlib, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A view of a damaged house after heavy shelling by government forces in Sermeen near the northern city of Idlib, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A view of a damaged house after heavy shelling by government forces in Sermeen near the northern city of Idlib, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Burnt cars are seen on a street at al-Midan neighbourhood in Damascus, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Burnt cars are seen on a street at al-Midan neighbourhood in Damascus, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Syrian soldiers who defected to join the Free Syrian Army are seen among demonstrators during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Kafranbel near Idlib, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Syrian soldiers who defected to join the Free Syrian Army are seen among demonstrators during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Kafranbel near Idlib, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Sawssan Abdelwahab, who fled Idlib in Syria, walks with her children outside the refugees camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Yayladagi, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Sawssan Abdelwahab, who fled Idlib in Syria, walks with her children outside the refugees camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Yayladagi, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Civil Defence members extinguish fires on cars at the site of an explosion outside Syria's highest court in central Damascus, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/SANA/Handout
Civil Defence members extinguish fires on cars at the site of an explosion outside Syria's highest court in central Damascus, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/SANA/Handout
The damaged library of the Orthodox school for girls is seen after fighting between Syrian rebel fighters and President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the central city of Homs, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
The damaged library of the Orthodox school for girls is seen after fighting between Syrian rebel fighters and President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the central city of Homs, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Bodies of people killed in an explosion in the Maidan district of Damascus are seen at a hospital, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sana
Bodies of people killed in an explosion in the Maidan district of Damascus are seen at a hospital, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sana
A man stands in a crater, which anti-government activists say was caused by a bomb by pro-government forces, at al-Zapharaneh near Homs, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A man stands in a crater, which anti-government activists say was caused by a bomb by pro-government forces, at al-Zapharaneh near Homs, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A damaged car is parked near buildings, destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, in Al Qusour neighborhood in Homs, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A damaged car is parked near buildings, destroyed during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces, in Al Qusour neighborhood in Homs, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A member of the Syrian free army walks past bodies of government soldiers after they capture their army base in Daret Azzah near Aleppo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/ABDO
A member of the Syrian free army walks past bodies of government soldiers after they capture their army base in Daret Azzah near Aleppo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/ABDO
A security person inspects a wrecked car at the site of an explosion outside Syria's highest court in central Damascus, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled alHariri
A security person inspects a wrecked car at the site of an explosion outside Syria's highest court in central Damascus, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled alHariri
Smoke rises from the Al Qasseer neighbourhood of Homs, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Smoke rises from the Al Qasseer neighbourhood of Homs, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Next Slideshows
Bulgaria bus bombing
Victims of the suicide blast return to Israel.
Fire on Tenerife Island
Fire-fighters work to prevent a forest fire from burning out of control on the southern part of Tenerife, one of Spain's Canary Islands.
The Free Syrian Army
A rare look inside the Syrian rebel army.
Trailer park worth $30 million
A developer wishes to relocate residents from a California trailer park close to where a light rail line is being built to connect downtown Los Angeles to the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.