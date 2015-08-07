Edition:
Battle for the Palestine Cup

Palestinian Hebron's Al-Ahly Osama Shaban (L) fights for the ball with Gaza Strip's Shejaia Mustaf Hasaballah during their first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. A Palestinian team from the Gaza Strip hosted West Bank opposition for the first time in 15 years on Thursday after Israel gave the visitors permission to cross its territory for the clash between the two lands' respective cup holders. The Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Al-Ahly from Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank played in a fixture that appeared in doubt before the permit granted by Israel, whose territory separates Gaza and the West Bank. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Palestinian spectators watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian spectators watch the first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian spectator cheers during the first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian Hebron's Al-Ahly Wael Mresat (L) fails to score against Gaza Strip's Shejaia during their first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian spectators are pictured through a fence as they watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A spectator waves a Palestinian flag during the first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian Gaza Strip's Shejaia Sameh Hathat reacts during their first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match against Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian spectators watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian Hebron's Al-Ahly Osama Shaban (L) fights for the ball with Gaza Strip's Shejaia Salem Wadi during their first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian spectators watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian policemen keep guard as they watch with spectators the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A player from Hebron's Al-Ahly team gestures upon his arrival in Gaza August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Players from Hebron's Al-Ahly team stay at a hotel after their arrival in Gaza August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian spectators are pictured through a fence as they watch the first leg of Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

