Battle for Tikrit

Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
An Iraqi soldier looks on as smoke rises from oil wells in the Ajil field east of the city of Tikrit in the Salahuddin province, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Raouf

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during heavy fighting in Salahuddin province, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Raouf

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
An armed Shi'ite fighter takes his position during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Shi'ite fighters fire their weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Shi'ite fighters detain men suspected of being linked to Islamic State in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A destroyed vehicle belonging to Islamic State militants is seen on the road of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Shi'ite fighters clean their weapons in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Members of the Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters celebrate after taking control of the town of Hamrin from Islamist State militants, in the Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A Shi'ite fighter cleans his weapon in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Shi'ite fighters fire their weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Shiite fighters walk with their combat gear in Salahuddin province, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Raouf

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite Fighters gather during a deployment in the town of Hamrin, in the Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sit on a military vehicle in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sit on a military vehicle in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters pray in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Shi'ite fighters ride a motorbike in the town of Hamrin, in the Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sit on a military vehicle on the outskirts of Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Members of the Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sitting on a military vehicle gesture in the town of Hamrin, in the Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters gather on the outskirts of Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Members of the Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters celebrate after taking control of the town Hamrin from Islamist State militants, in Hamrin in Salahuddin province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
