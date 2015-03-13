Battle for Tikrit
Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, clash with Islamic State militants, as one tries to put a Shi'ite flag in the ground, in northern Tikrit, Iraq March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Mourners carry the coffin of a Shi'ite fighter who was killed in clashes with Islamic State militants in Tikrit, during his funeral in Najaf March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A Shi'ite fighter sleeps on the ground in northern Tikrit, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A military vehicle, belonging to Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi, burns after being hit by Islamic State militants, during clashes in northern Tikrit, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, fire their weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in northern Tikrit, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi, runs as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi run with their weapons after an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi walks near the flag of the Shi'ite fighters on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi ride in a military vehicle on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi gather as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber, which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi keeps watch on the frontline, on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi look at smoke from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, keep watch with their weapons from the frontline on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi gather with their weapons as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015....more
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk with their weapons on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi runs with his weapon as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber, which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015....more
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi gather with their weapons as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015....more
