Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 13, 2015 | 6:20pm EDT

Battle for Tikrit

Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, clash with Islamic State militants, as one tries to put a Shi'ite flag in the ground, in northern Tikrit, Iraq March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, clash with Islamic State militants, as one tries to put a Shi'ite flag in the ground, in northern Tikrit, Iraq March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, clash with Islamic State militants, as one tries to put a Shi'ite flag in the ground, in northern Tikrit, Iraq March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 18
Mourners carry the coffin of a Shi'ite fighter who was killed in clashes with Islamic State militants in Tikrit, during his funeral in Najaf March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Mourners carry the coffin of a Shi'ite fighter who was killed in clashes with Islamic State militants in Tikrit, during his funeral in Najaf March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Mourners carry the coffin of a Shi'ite fighter who was killed in clashes with Islamic State militants in Tikrit, during his funeral in Najaf March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
2 / 18
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
3 / 18
A Shi'ite fighter sleeps on the ground in northern Tikrit, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A Shi'ite fighter sleeps on the ground in northern Tikrit, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A Shi'ite fighter sleeps on the ground in northern Tikrit, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 18
A military vehicle, belonging to Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi, burns after being hit by Islamic State militants, during clashes in northern Tikrit, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A military vehicle, belonging to Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi, burns after being hit by Islamic State militants, during clashes in northern Tikrit, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A military vehicle, belonging to Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi, burns after being hit by Islamic State militants, during clashes in northern Tikrit, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 18
Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, fire their weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in northern Tikrit, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, fire their weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in northern Tikrit, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, fire their weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in northern Tikrit, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 18
A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi, runs as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi, runs as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi, runs as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
7 / 18
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi run with their weapons after an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi run with their weapons after an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi run with their weapons after an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
8 / 18
A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi walks near the flag of the Shi'ite fighters on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi walks near the flag of the Shi'ite fighters on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi walks near the flag of the Shi'ite fighters on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
9 / 18
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi ride in a military vehicle on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi ride in a military vehicle on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi ride in a military vehicle on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
10 / 18
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi gather as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber, which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi gather as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber, which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi gather as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber, which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
11 / 18
A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi keeps watch on the frontline, on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi keeps watch on the frontline, on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi keeps watch on the frontline, on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
12 / 18
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi look at smoke from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi look at smoke from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi look at smoke from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
13 / 18
Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, keep watch with their weapons from the frontline on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, keep watch with their weapons from the frontline on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, keep watch with their weapons from the frontline on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
14 / 18
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi gather with their weapons as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi gather with their weapons as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi gather with their weapons as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
15 / 18
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk with their weapons on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk with their weapons on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk with their weapons on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
16 / 18
A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi runs with his weapon as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber, which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi runs with his weapon as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber, which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A Shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi runs with his weapon as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber, which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
17 / 18
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi gather with their weapons as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi gather with their weapons as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi gather with their weapons as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Life in the ruins

Life in the ruins

Next Slideshows

Life in the ruins

Life in the ruins

The battle for Debaltseve caught civilians in the crossfire on a scale not yet seen in Ukraine.

Mar 13 2015
Rubbish Rio

Rubbish Rio

The polluted waters of Guanabara Bay, where the Rio 2016 Olympic Games sailing events will take place.

Mar 13 2015
Off to the races

Off to the races

Highlights from the Cheltenham Festival.

Mar 12 2015
Children at work

Children at work

A life of labor for children around the world.

Mar 11 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast