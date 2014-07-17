Battle for Tripoli airport
The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A damaged aircraft is pictured after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport, Libya July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A general view of the front of the airport is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Smoke rises after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Members of the Zintan city forces stand at Tripoli International Airport July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
People examine a damaged aircraft after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A member of the Zintan city forces sits in a vehicle at Tripoli International Airport July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A member of the Zintan city forces inspects burnt cars after a rival militia shelled Tripoli International Airport in Tripoli July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Smoke rises near buildings after heavy fighting between rival militias broke out near the airport in Tripoli July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
