Pictures | Thu Jul 17, 2014 | 2:57pm EDT

Battle for Tripoli airport

The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

A damaged aircraft is pictured after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport, Libya July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

A general view of the front of the airport is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Smoke rises after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Members of the Zintan city forces stand at Tripoli International Airport July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Smoke rises after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

People examine a damaged aircraft after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

A member of the Zintan city forces sits in a vehicle at Tripoli International Airport July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

A member of the Zintan city forces inspects burnt cars after a rival militia shelled Tripoli International Airport in Tripoli July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Smoke rises near buildings after heavy fighting between rival militias broke out near the airport in Tripoli July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Smoke rises near buildings after heavy fighting between rival militias broke out near the airport in Tripoli July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

