Battle for Yemen

People gather at the site a fire after a fuel truck was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz May 25, 2015. According to local media, nine people were killed...more

People gather at the site a fire after a fuel truck was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Popular Resistance Committees in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz May 25, 2015. According to local media, nine people were killed and many injured as the victims were queuing up beside the fuel truck to fill up their jerrycans with gas before it was set ablaze. REUTERS/Stringer

Close