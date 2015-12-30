Battle for Yemen
Officials inspect damage at a Coca-Cola beverage factory after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Sanaa, Yemen December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A guard walks at a Coca-Cola beverage factory after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Sanaa December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A view of a Coca-Cola beverage factory after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Sanaa December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A tribal fighter loyal to Yemen's government carries a photo of a slain army officer loyal to Yemen's government in the northern city of Marib December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Owidha
A view of a Coca-Cola beverage factory, as seen through a damaged wall, after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Sanaa December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Tribal fighters loyal to Yemen's government ride on the back of a patrol truck in the country's northern city of Marib December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Owidha
A worker inspects damage at the Coca-Cola beverage factory after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Sanaa December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man stands inside his house, damaged by a Saudi-led air strike, on the outskirts of Sanaa December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People stand around a crater caused by a Saudi-led air strike on the outskirts of Sanaa December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man pushes a wheel cart with his belongings from his house, damaged by a Saudi-led air strike, on the outskirts of Sanaa December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Fighters of the pro-government Popular Resistance Committees militia carry a cannon as they transport it in parts to the southwestern war-torn city of Taiz December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters of the pro-government Popular Resistance Committees militia carry an ammunition box as they transport it on a mountainous road to Taiz December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers loyal to Yemen's government and members of an engineering team stand next to destroyed transmission towers during a search for landmines left by the Houthi rebels in the Mas area, which was taken by pro-government army from the Houthis, in...more
Houthi militant stands guard as supporters of the Houthi movement sit during a rally marking the birth anniversary of the Prophet Mohammed in Sanaa, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Boys sit on their house belongings as they are transported on a pick-up vehicle while returning home to al-Jadaan area, after the pro-government army retook the area from Houthi rebels, in the central province of Marib, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ali...more
A soldier loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi walks past a destroyed building at the Mass army barracks after the pro-Hadi forces took it from Houthi rebels in the northwestern province of Marib December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Owidha
A cancer patient sits next to another patient on a bed at a cancer center in the southern port city of Aden December 17, 2015. After months of war, doctors at the only cancer clinic in southern Yemen fear they will soon run out of essential supplies...more
A general view shows tented shelters of a makeshift camp for Yemeni refugees in Mogadishu, Somalia December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Yemeni refugees queue for relief food rations at a makeshift camp in Mogadishu, Somalia December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement hold their weapons at a gathering to show their support for the group, in Sanaa December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Soldiers loyal to Yemen's government ride atop a tank in Taiz December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers loyal to Yemen's government run during a training exercise in Taiz, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
