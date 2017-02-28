Edition:
Battle in the streets of Mosul

An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mother of a boy injured during a battle between Iraqi troops and Islamic State fighters washes his face inside a house before they were rescued by Iraqi special forces in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A mother of a boy injured during a battle between Iraqi troops and Islamic State fighters washes his face inside a house before they were rescued by Iraqi special forces in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A mother of a boy injured during a battle between Iraqi troops and Islamic State fighters washes his face inside a house before they were rescued by Iraqi special forces in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi special forces soldier talk to each other as they prepare for attack at Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi special forces soldier talk to each other as they prepare for attack at Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Iraqi special forces soldier talk to each other as they prepare for attack at Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier gestures during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier gestures during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
An Iraqi special forces soldier gestures during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Wheelchairs abandoned in the desert by displaced Iraqis as they flee their homes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Wheelchairs abandoned in the desert by displaced Iraqis as they flee their homes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Wheelchairs abandoned in the desert by displaced Iraqis as they flee their homes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of an Islamic State fighter. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of an Islamic State fighter. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of an Islamic State fighter. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A displaced woman lies down at a field hospital beneath a billboard erected by Islamic State in western Mosul. The billboard reads, "There is No God Only God. Islamic State Nineveh Governorate." REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A displaced woman lies down at a field hospital beneath a billboard erected by Islamic State in western Mosul. The billboard reads, "There is No God Only God. Islamic State Nineveh Governorate." REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A displaced woman lies down at a field hospital beneath a billboard erected by Islamic State in western Mosul. The billboard reads, "There is No God Only God. Islamic State Nineveh Governorate." REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires his rifle at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier fires his rifle at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires his rifle at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People who are trying to escape fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters cry on a street in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People who are trying to escape fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters cry on a street in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
People who are trying to escape fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters cry on a street in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier uses a mirror to look at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier uses a mirror to look at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
An Iraqi special forces soldier uses a mirror to look at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Smoke rises after Iraqi forces fired a missile in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Smoke rises after Iraqi forces fired a missile in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Smoke rises after Iraqi forces fired a missile in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi special forces soldiers run across a street during a clashes in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi special forces soldiers run across a street during a clashes in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Iraqi special forces soldiers run across a street during a clashes in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi security forces inspect a home during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril

Iraqi security forces inspect a home during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Iraqi security forces inspect a home during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril
A man speaks to Iraqi Special Forces soldiers as they search his house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man speaks to Iraqi Special Forces soldiers as they search his house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A man speaks to Iraqi Special Forces soldiers as they search his house for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A tank from the Iraqi security forces is pictured during a battle with Islamic State militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril

A tank from the Iraqi security forces is pictured during a battle with Islamic State militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A tank from the Iraqi security forces is pictured during a battle with Islamic State militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril
People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of the body of an Islamic State fighter. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of the body of an Islamic State fighter. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of the body of an Islamic State fighter. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of Iraqi security forces hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down during in al-Josaq district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril

Members of Iraqi security forces hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down during in al-Josaq district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Members of Iraqi security forces hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down during in al-Josaq district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril
