Pictures | Thu Dec 17, 2015 | 1:15pm EST

Battle of the Christmas lights

Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. In many neighborhoods of Los Angeles, homeowners compete for the most lavish and creative holiday light displays. Torrance's Sleepy Hollow is one such neighborhood where every home outdoes the next: surfing Santas, life-size nativity scenes, ferris wheels, and giant inflatable snowmen line the lawns on every street. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christmas lights are seen on a home in Los Angeles, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Holiday lights are seen on a home in Los Angeles, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Christmas nativity scene is seen outside a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christmas lights are seen on a home in Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Holiday lights are seen on a home in Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Santa Claus taking a selfie on a surfboard is seen in the yard of a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Christmas nativity scene is seen in the yard of a home in Los Angeles, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christmas lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow area of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Holiday lights are seen on a home in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Torrance, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christmas lights are seen on a home in Los Angeles, California, United States, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

