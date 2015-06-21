Edition:
Battle of Waterloo

Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Alan Larsen, who plays the Duke of Wellington takes part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
French troops move forward during the re-enactment of "The Allied Counterattack " battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Alan Larsen, who plays the Duke of Wellington, plays with an apple during the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Re-enactors perform during the opening show "Inferno", by artistic director Luc Petit, for the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Re-enactors train in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Re-enactors rest in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Eric Edelan, who is taking part in a re-enactment of the Battle of Waterloo as the Prince of Orange, poses in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the battle in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
A re-enactor sleeps in the French troops bivouac during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Re-enactors stand behind a cannon in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Re-enactors perform during the opening show "Inferno" by artistic director Luc Petit, for the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Eric Edelan, who is taking part in a re-enactment of the Battle of Waterloo as the Prince of Orange, poses in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the battle in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
The Lion's Mound of Waterloo is seen as re-enactors train in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A waffle van is seen in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A re-enactor uses his camera in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A re-enactor eats a waffle in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
