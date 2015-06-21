Battle of Waterloo
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Alan Larsen, who plays the Duke of Wellington takes part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
French troops move forward during the re-enactment of "The Allied Counterattack " battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Performers take part in the re-enactment of the "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Alan Larsen, who plays the Duke of Wellington, plays with an apple during the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Performers take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Re-enactors take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Re-enactors perform during the opening show "Inferno", by artistic director Luc Petit, for the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Re-enactors train in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Re-enactors rest in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Eric Edelan, who is taking part in a re-enactment of the Battle of Waterloo as the Prince of Orange, poses in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the battle in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Performers take part in the re-enactment of "The Allied Counterattack" battle as part of the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A re-enactor sleeps in the French troops bivouac during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Re-enactors stand behind a cannon in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Re-enactors perform during the opening show "Inferno" by artistic director Luc Petit, for the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Eric Edelan, who is taking part in a re-enactment of the Battle of Waterloo as the Prince of Orange, poses in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the battle in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The Lion's Mound of Waterloo is seen as re-enactors train in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A waffle van is seen in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A re-enactor uses his camera in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A re-enactor eats a waffle in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
