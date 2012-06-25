Battleground Arizona
Veronica Castro poses for a portrait at her home in Phoenix, Arizona May 9, 2012. Castro who has been living in the United States for several years as an illegal immigrant plans to return to Sinaloa, Mexico with her four kids who are legal citizens after her husband was deported. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Supporters of Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio hold a rally at a park in Fountain Hills, Arizona April 28, 2012. Arpaio, who styles himself as "America's toughest sheriff," is known for controversial sweeps cracking down on illegal immigrants in the Mexico border state. Earlier this month the Obama administration said it was preparing to sue him and his department for violating civil rights laws by improperly targeting Latinos. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Rafael Guerrero stands outside the Arizona State Capitol wearing a sticker on his face recalling Arizona State Senator Russell Pearce in Phoenix, Arizona November 1, 2011. Pearce faces a recall election after failure to focus on issues and concerns that affect all Arizonans. Arizona's Governor Jan Brewer in July ordered a special election for November 8 to decide the fate of Pearce, lawmaker behind Arizona's controversial immigration crackdown. Brewer ordered the vote to recall Republican Russell Pearce, the state senate's president and chief architect of Senate Bill 1070, after a citizen's group turned in enough valid signatures to force it. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A member of the United States National Guard patrols along the U.S. and Mexico border in Nogales, Arizona October 8, 2010. The troops are part of a 1,200 soldier deployment authorized by President Barack Obama to patrol against illegal immigrants and drug smugglers. Arizona will receive 560 troops to protect the border. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Inmates serving a jail sentence eat one of two meals that are served to them a day at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix July 30, 2010. The controversial jail is run by Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who supports Arizona's new illegal immigration Senate Bill 1070 law. The jail is known for housing illegal immigrants who are caught living in Arizona without proper legal documents. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A pedestrian is silhouetted as two activists hang a banner from a construction crane after U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton blocked the most controversial sections of Arizona's new Senate Bill 1070 immigration law in Phoenix July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Georgina Sanchez (L) listens as Reverend Al Sharpton speaks out against Senate Bill 1070 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church before marching with demonstrators to Arizona's State Capitol to protest against the state's controversial immigration law in Phoenix, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
