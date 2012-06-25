Battleground Arizona

Rafael Guerrero stands outside the Arizona State Capitol wearing a sticker on his face recalling Arizona State Senator Russell Pearce in Phoenix, Arizona November 1, 2011. Pearce faces a recall election after failure to focus on issues and concerns that affect all Arizonans. Arizona's Governor Jan Brewer in July ordered a special election for November 8 to decide the fate of Pearce, lawmaker behind Arizona's controversial immigration crackdown. Brewer ordered the vote to recall Republican Russell Pearce, the state senate's president and chief architect of Senate Bill 1070, after a citizen's group turned in enough valid signatures to force it. REUTERS/Joshua Lott