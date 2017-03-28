Battleground Mosul
An Iraqi runs through a destroyed building as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in the Somod neighborhood in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Iraqi firefighters look for bodies buried under the rubble, of civilians who were killed after an air strike against Islamic State triggered a massive explosion in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
People inspect burned shops after mortar shells landed in a market in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A mortar is pictured in a damaged house at Dawassa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A member of Iraqi Federal Police takes his position during a battle against Islamic State militants at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Smoke rises from the old city during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Firefighters search for the bodies of civilians who were killed after an air strike against Islamic State triggered a massive explosion in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi Federal Police personnel walks between damaged vehicles in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Federal Police walk inside Mosul train station in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Islamic State signs are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Damaged cars are seen during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A vehicle that belonged to Islamic State militants and was equipped with explosive materials, is seen in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A federal policeman carries his weapon as he stands near buildings destroyed in clashes during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Federal Police member warms himself by a fire during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A train station destroyed as a result of clashes is seen during a battle against Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A bus destroyed by clashes is seen on a street during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Next Slideshows
Drought-hit Somalia faces famine
A devastating drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, leaving the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.
Russian police detain hundreds of protesters
Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against...
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.