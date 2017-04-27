Battleground Mosul
Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Al-Hatra, southwest Mosul, Iraq April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
A vehicle that belonged to Islamic State militants is seen on the outskirts of the ancient city of Hatra near Mosul, Iraq April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Cartoon characters defaced by Islamic State militants are seen at a children's hospital, in eastern Mosul, Iraq April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks inside a house as Iraqi forces clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police looks through binoculars as he guards in front of Saddam mosque east of east of Mosul, Iraq April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Iraqi paramilitary troops inspect a vehicle used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants on the outskirts of the ancient city of Hatra near Mosul, Iraq April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi paramilitary troops fire towards Islamic State militants during a battle on the outskirts of the ancient city of Hatra, south of Mosul, Iraq April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
People and traffic are reflected on a damaged building of University of Mosul, which was destroyed during fighting in eastern Mosul, Iraq April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Iraqi children get a blood transfusion in a thalassemia ward at a children's hospital, in eastern Mosul, Iraq April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Iraqi girl is held by her mother as she gets treatment at a children's hospital, in eastern Mosul, Iraq April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Iraqi works at a car repair shop east of Mosul, Iraq April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Iraqi technician works on an electricity pole damaged during fighting in eastern Mosul, Iraq April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Burned cars used as a barricade against car bombs are seen at a frontline position in western Mosul, Iraq April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Marius Bosch
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks through a damaged building as Iraqi forces clash with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police poses in western Mosul, Iraq April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes are seen at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A displaced Iraqi girl climbs a fence to get inside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Iraqi man sells food at a roadside stall outside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A displaced Iraqi girl carries a mattress at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A displaced boy who had fled his home waits outside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
