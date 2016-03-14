Edition:
Battleground Ohio

Donald Trump speaks at Dayton International Airport. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Ted Cruz poses with supporters during a campaign rally at the Northland Performing Arts Center in Columbus. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump takes a photo with a hat vendor dressed as Donald Trump outside a rally in Cincinnati. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Hillary Clinton cheers as she drinks a beer at a local bar during a campaign stop in Youngstown. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Secret Service agents surround Donald Trump during a disturbance as he speaks at Dayton International Airport in Dayton. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
John Kasich reacts to the crowd at a rally in Broadview Heights. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Supporters take pictures and listen as Bernie Sanders speaks at the Ohio Democratic Party Legacy Dinner in Columbus. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Bernie Sanders waves during a rally at the Schottenstein Center at The Ohio State University in Columbus. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
An anti-Trump protester holds his protest sign outside a rally for Donald Trump in Cleveland. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Supporters look on as Ted Cruz speaks during a campaign rally at the Northland Performing Arts Center in Columbus. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Donald Trump greets supporters at the Savannah Center in Cincinnati. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Hillary Clinton is seen on a screen as she speaks at the Olivet Institutional Baptist Church during a campaign stop in Cleveland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
A designated area for protesters is seen outside an event for Donald Trump at the Savannah Center in Cincinnati. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A man is escorted out by a member of security personnel after he interrupted a speech by Hillary Clinton at the Olivet Institutional Baptist Church during her campaign stop in Cleveland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
John Kasich shows off the jacket that he received from Arnold Schwarzenegger at a rally in Columbus. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Ted Cruz speaks with the media before a campaign rally at the Northland Performing Arts Center in Columbus. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks during the CNN/TV One Democratic Town Hall at The Ohio State University in Columbus. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Yard signs are seen in a car prior to a speech by Donald Trump at Dayton International Airport. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Arnold Schwarzenegger shakes hands with John Kasich at a rally in Columbus. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Supporters cheer for Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Cleveland. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally in Youngstown. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Anti-Trump protester Tony DeGeronimo holds a sign outside a rally for Donald Trump in Cleveland. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Donald Trump speaks at the Savannah Center in Cincinnati. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Hillary Clinton touches a baby as she arrives to speak at her campaign rally in Cleveland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
John Kasich speaks at a rally as Arnold Schwarzenegger looks on, in Columbus. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Protesters gather to demonstrate outside an event for Donald Trump at the Savannah Center in Cincinnati. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Bernie Sanders embraces former state senator for Ohio's 25th district Nina Turner during a rally at the Schottenstein Center at The Ohio State University in Columbus. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
John Kasich speaks at a rally in Broadview Heights. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
