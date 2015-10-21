Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 21, 2015 | 1:30pm EDT

Battleground Syria

A boy walks barefoot past damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A boy walks barefoot past damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A boy walks barefoot past damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
1 / 10
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 21, 2015, shows smoke caused by airstrikes carried out by the country's air force at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 21, 2015, shows smoke caused by airstrikes carried out by the country's air force at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 21, 2015, shows smoke caused by airstrikes carried out by the country's air force at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 10
A civil defence member carries an injured baby that survived from under debris at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Marshamsha, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A civil defence member carries an injured baby that survived from under debris at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Marshamsha, in the southern countryside of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A civil defence member carries an injured baby that survived from under debris at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Marshamsha, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
3 / 10
A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement gathers pieces of the wreckage of unidentified and unmanned aircraft that had crashed yesterday at their base in Maarchmarein village in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. The military commander of the group said that five unmanned aircraft rigged with explosives were deliberately crashed at their base in an attack that killed one fighter and injured 5 others. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement gathers pieces of the wreckage of unidentified and unmanned aircraft that had crashed yesterday at their base in Maarchmarein village in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. The...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement gathers pieces of the wreckage of unidentified and unmanned aircraft that had crashed yesterday at their base in Maarchmarein village in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. The military commander of the group said that five unmanned aircraft rigged with explosives were deliberately crashed at their base in an attack that killed one fighter and injured 5 others. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
4 / 10
Men play chess in front of a damaged building in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Men play chess in front of a damaged building in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Men play chess in front of a damaged building in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
5 / 10
A burnt motorcycle is seen at the site where rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement say unidentified and unmanned aircraft had crashed yesterday at their base in Maarchmarein village in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A burnt motorcycle is seen at the site where rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement say unidentified and unmanned aircraft had crashed yesterday at their base in Maarchmarein village in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A burnt motorcycle is seen at the site where rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement say unidentified and unmanned aircraft had crashed yesterday at their base in Maarchmarein village in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
6 / 10
A man pushes a cart carrying an elderly woman along a street in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man pushes a cart carrying an elderly woman along a street in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A man pushes a cart carrying an elderly woman along a street in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
7 / 10
Men inspect a site hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on Reef al-Mohandeseen area in the western countryside of Aleppo, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Men inspect a site hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on Reef al-Mohandeseen area in the western countryside of Aleppo, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Men inspect a site hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on Reef al-Mohandeseen area in the western countryside of Aleppo, Syria October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
8 / 10
A civil defence member carries an injured woman that survived from under debris at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Marshamsha, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A civil defence member carries an injured woman that survived from under debris at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Marshamsha, in the southern countryside of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A civil defence member carries an injured woman that survived from under debris at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Marshamsha, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
9 / 10
Children walk past a wall caricature depicting stages in the Syrian conflict since 2011 in the rebel-controlled area of Kafranbel town in Idlib province, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Children walk past a wall caricature depicting stages in the Syrian conflict since 2011 in the rebel-controlled area of Kafranbel town in Idlib province, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Children walk past a wall caricature depicting stages in the Syrian conflict since 2011 in the rebel-controlled area of Kafranbel town in Idlib province, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Being Biden

Being Biden

Next Slideshows

Being Biden

Being Biden

Vice President Joe Biden said he would not seek the Democratic nomination for president in 2016, removing a huge political obstacle for front-runner Hillary...

Oct 21 2015
Fires of Sumatra

Fires of Sumatra

Indonesian forest fires that have caused choking smoke to drift across Southeast Asia are spreading to new areas and are unlikely to be put out until next year.

Oct 21 2015
Game of drones

Game of drones

Scenes from the age of drones.

Oct 21 2015
Korea's divided families

Korea's divided families

Korean families torn apart after the 1950-53 Korean War rejoice in brief, rare reunions.

Oct 21 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast