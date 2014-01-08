Battling forest fires in Chile
Workers from CONAF inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Workers from CONAF inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Workers from Chile's National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) rush to battle a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 7, 2014. According to local authorities, more than 17,000 hectares of land in central and southern...more
Workers from Chile's National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) rush to battle a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 7, 2014. According to local authorities, more than 17,000 hectares of land in central and southern Chile have been burned due to multiple fires. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A helicopter assists in fighting a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city south of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A helicopter assists in fighting a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city south of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A firefighter prepares to extinguish a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city south of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A firefighter prepares to extinguish a forest fire at Tome town, near Concepcion city south of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
Workers from CONAF take a break during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Workers from CONAF take a break during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Workers from CONAF are transported to battle a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Workers from CONAF are transported to battle a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Farmers inspects an area under a cloud of smoke and ashes during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla of the Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Farmers inspects an area under a cloud of smoke and ashes during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla of the Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Firefighters walk past a cloud of smoke during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Firefighters walk past a cloud of smoke during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A worker from CONAF extinguishes a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A worker from CONAF extinguishes a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A helicopter assists in fighting a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla of the Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A helicopter assists in fighting a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla of the Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Workers from CONAF inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Workers from CONAF inspect a burned area during a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla at Bollenar area southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the month: December
Our top photos from the month of December.
Showdown in Falluja
The Iraqi army deploys tanks and artillery around Falluja as local leaders urge al Qaeda-linked militants to leave in order to avert an impending military...
Putin, man of action
From shooting tigers for scientific research to throwing opponents in judo, a look at Vladimir Putin, Russia's premiere tough guy.
Chicago's doctor to the homeless
A Chicago doctor hands out shoes, blankets and clothes to those most in need.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.