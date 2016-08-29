Edition:
Battling Islamic State for oil

Fire rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, which has been recaptured by Iraqi forces, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Fire rises from an oil tank after attacks by Islamic State militants in the port of Es Sider, in Ras Lanuf, Libya, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Men work at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. The refinery site, owned by Yousef Ayoub, 34, has been active for 4 months. Ayoub says that he gets the crude oil from Islamic State-controlled areas in Deir al-Zor province and Iraq. The price for a barrel of crude oil varies and is controlled by the Islamic State, but it is currently at $44 dollars per barrel, he said. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A worker shows off the final fuel product made from crude oil from Islamic State-controlled areas at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Firefighters try to put out the fire in an oil tank after attacks by Islamic State militants in the port of Es Sider, in Ras Lanuf, Libya, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A view of Baiji oil refinery, after Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured it from Islamic State, north of Baghdad, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Fire rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, which has been recaptured by Iraqi forces, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Iraqi security forces stand guard in Baiji oil refinery, Iraq's largest oil refinery, after recapturing it from Islamic State militants, north of Baghdad, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A street vendor fills a jug with diesel for sale along a street in the Islamic State's stronghold of Raqqa, Syria September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

De fence ministry officials sit under screens with satellite images on display during a briefing in Moscow, Russia, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Yousef Ayoub (L), 34, works at a makeshift oil refinery site that processes crude oil from Islamic State-controlled areas in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. The refinery site, owned by Yousef, has been active for 4 months. Ayoub says that he gets the crude oil from Islamic State-controlled areas in Deir al-Zor province and Iraq. The price for a barrel of crude oil varies and is controlled by the Islamic State, but it is currently at $44 dollars per barrel, he said. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

The final fuel product is pictured at a makeshift oil refinery that processes crude oil from Islamic State-controlled areas site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Street vendors selling diesel and gasoline wait for customers along a street in the Islamic State's stronghold of Raqqa, Syria September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man points at damage at an oil refinery and a gas station that were targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes, in the town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate, Syria, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants in Baiji in the battle to recapture the Baiji oil refinery, north of Baghdad, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A man inspects the damage at an oil refinery and a gas station that were targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes, in the town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate, Syria, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People inspect damage at an oil refinery that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes at al-Khaboura village, near Tel Abyad of Raqqa governate, Syria October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises from the Khabbaz oilfield, behind Kurdish peshmerga forces, after incurring severe damage during an attack by Islamic State, on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

A boy fills up a motorbike with diesel along a street in the Islamic State's stronghold of Raqqa, Syria September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Debris and burnt trees are seen in Baiji oil refinery, after Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured it from Islamic State, north of Baghdad, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Smoke rises from the Ajil oil field as Shi'ite fighters stand near their military vehicles in Al Hadidiya, south of Tikrit, en route to the Islamic State-controlled al-Alam town, where they prepared to launch an offensive, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

