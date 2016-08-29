Battling Islamic State for oil
Fire rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, which has been recaptured by Iraqi forces, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Fire rises from an oil tank after attacks by Islamic State militants in the port of Es Sider, in Ras Lanuf, Libya, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Men work at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. The refinery site, owned by Yousef Ayoub, 34, has been active for 4 months. Ayoub says that he gets the crude oil from Islamic...more
A worker shows off the final fuel product made from crude oil from Islamic State-controlled areas at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Firefighters try to put out the fire in an oil tank after attacks by Islamic State militants in the port of Es Sider, in Ras Lanuf, Libya, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of Baiji oil refinery, after Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured it from Islamic State, north of Baghdad, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Fire rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, which has been recaptured by Iraqi forces, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqi security forces stand guard in Baiji oil refinery, Iraq's largest oil refinery, after recapturing it from Islamic State militants, north of Baghdad, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A street vendor fills a jug with diesel for sale along a street in the Islamic State's stronghold of Raqqa, Syria September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
De fence ministry officials sit under screens with satellite images on display during a briefing in Moscow, Russia, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Yousef Ayoub (L), 34, works at a makeshift oil refinery site that processes crude oil from Islamic State-controlled areas in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. The refinery site, owned by Yousef, has been active...more
The final fuel product is pictured at a makeshift oil refinery that processes crude oil from Islamic State-controlled areas site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Street vendors selling diesel and gasoline wait for customers along a street in the Islamic State's stronghold of Raqqa, Syria September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man points at damage at an oil refinery and a gas station that were targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes, in the town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate, Syria, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants in Baiji in the battle to recapture the Baiji oil refinery, north of Baghdad, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A man inspects the damage at an oil refinery and a gas station that were targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes, in the town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate, Syria, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People inspect damage at an oil refinery that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes at al-Khaboura village, near Tel Abyad of Raqqa governate, Syria October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises from the Khabbaz oilfield, behind Kurdish peshmerga forces, after incurring severe damage during an attack by Islamic State, on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A boy fills up a motorbike with diesel along a street in the Islamic State's stronghold of Raqqa, Syria September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Debris and burnt trees are seen in Baiji oil refinery, after Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured it from Islamic State, north of Baghdad, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Smoke rises from the Ajil oil field as Shi'ite fighters stand near their military vehicles in Al Hadidiya, south of Tikrit, en route to the Islamic State-controlled al-Alam town, where they prepared to launch an offensive, March 6, 2015....more
Next Slideshows
Rescue in the Mediterranean
Hundreds of migrants were pulled to safety from overcrowded dinghies by a Spanish humanitarian organization off the coast of Libya.
Battling Islamic State in Libya
Libyan fighters close in on the last Islamic State militant holdouts in the coastal city of Sirte.
Faith in the ruins of Italy's quake
The earthquake in Italy damaged culturally important sites such as churches and cemeteries, leaving Virgin Mary statues and coffins in the rubble.
Pilgrimage of the Mexican wrestlers
Masked lucha libre wrestlers take part in an annual pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady Guadalupe in Mexico City.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.