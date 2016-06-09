Edition:
Battling Islamic State for Sirte

Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government walk along a road during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of the Islamic State stronghold of Sirte, in this still image taken from video on June 9, 2016. Forces aligned with Libya's unity government were engaged in fierce clashes with Islamic State in the group's stronghold of Sirte, but were facing resistance from snipers as they edged toward the city center. via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A vehicle burns as forces aligned with Libya's new unity government advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. Brigades in the western city of Misrata have advanced rapidly, driving militants back along the coastal road west of Sirte before seizing strategic points on the edge of the city. via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on a road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government fire along a road during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. A separate militia controlling oil terminals in Libya's oil crescent, the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG), says it is making ground from the east, reducing the 250 km (155 mile) strip of Mediterranean coastline that Islamic State held by at least half. via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A sign which reads in Arabic, "The city of Sirte, under the shadow of Sharia" is seen as smoke rises in the background on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. If the advances are sustained, they could dislodge Islamic State from its most important base outside the Middle East and provide a boost to the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government fire from the back of a truck during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen resting on the road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government fire along a road during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A fighter belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government is seen as they advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government walk along a road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government advance along a road in Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Armored trucks belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A tank belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government is seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on a road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
An armored vehicle belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government is seen on a road as they advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. Via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A tank belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government is seen on a road as they advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
