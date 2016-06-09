Battling Islamic State for Sirte
Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government walk along a road during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of the Islamic State stronghold of Sirte, in this still image taken from video on June 9, 2016. Forces aligned...more
A vehicle burns as forces aligned with Libya's new unity government advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. Brigades in the western city of Misrata have advanced rapidly, driving militants back along the coastal road...more
Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on a road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government fire along a road during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. A separate militia controlling oil terminals in Libya's oil crescent, the Petroleum...more
A sign which reads in Arabic, "The city of Sirte, under the shadow of Sharia" is seen as smoke rises in the background on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. If the advances are sustained, they could dislodge Islamic State from...more
Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government fire from the back of a truck during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV
Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen resting on the road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers from a force aligned with Libya's new unity government fire along a road during an advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV
Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV
A fighter belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government is seen as they advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV
Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government walk along a road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government advance along a road in Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Armored trucks belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A tank belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government is seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. via Reuters TV
Soldiers from forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on a road during an advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
An armored vehicle belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government is seen on a road as they advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Forces aligned with Libya's new unity government are seen on the road as they advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of Sirte, June 9, 2016. Via REUTERS TV
A tank belonging to forces aligned with Libya's new unity government is seen on a road as they advance on Sirte, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
