Battling Islamic State
Iraqi security forces stand guard in a Baiji oil refinery, north of Baghdad, Iraq, October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country�s largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants on Thursday, security...more
Smoke rises from an oil refinery in Baiji, Iraq, October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country�s largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants on Thursday, security officials said. REUTERS/Thaier...more
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants in Baiji, Iraq, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A view of Baiji oil refinery, Iraq October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country�s largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants on Thursday, security officials said. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A soldier monitors an oil refinery as smoke rises from the refinery in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shiite fighters gesture in a Baiji oil refinery, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Military vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A Kurdish man repairs weapons for Kurdish Peshmerga forces fighting against Islamic State militants, in his shop outside of Arbil, Iraq, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack claimed by Islamic State militants, in the Ameen district of eastern Baghdad, Iraq, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters ride vehicles in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
