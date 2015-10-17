Edition:
Battling Islamic State

Iraqi security forces stand guard in a Baiji oil refinery, north of Baghdad, Iraq, October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country�s largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants on Thursday, security officials said. The report could not be independently confirmed because it is too dangerous for journalists to enter the battle zone around the refinery near the town of Baiji, about 190 km (120 miles) north of Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Smoke rises from an oil refinery in Baiji, Iraq, October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country�s largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants on Thursday, security officials said. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants in Baiji, Iraq, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A view of Baiji oil refinery, Iraq October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country�s largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants on Thursday, security officials said. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A soldier monitors an oil refinery as smoke rises from the refinery in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Shiite fighters gesture in a Baiji oil refinery, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Military vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A Kurdish man repairs weapons for Kurdish Peshmerga forces fighting against Islamic State militants, in his shop outside of Arbil, Iraq, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack claimed by Islamic State militants, in the Ameen district of eastern Baghdad, Iraq, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Shi'ite fighters ride vehicles in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
