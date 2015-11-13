Battling Islamic State

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces holds his weapon while taking position in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. Kurdish peshmerga forces have started clearing parts of the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar and have established positions...more

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces holds his weapon while taking position in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. Kurdish peshmerga forces have started clearing parts of the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar and have established positions along an Islamic State supply route between its two main strongholds in Iraq and Syria, the coalition said on Thursday. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Close