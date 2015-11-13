Battling Islamic State
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces holds his weapon while taking position in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. Kurdish peshmerga forces have started clearing parts of the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar and have established positions...more
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters carry the coffin of fellow fighter John Robert Gallagher, a Canadian who died on November 4 in battle with Islamic State fighters, during his funeral in Hasaka, Syria November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi...more
A Kurdish female fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures as she carries her weapon near al-Hawl area where fighting between Islamic State fighters and fighters from Democratic Forces of Syria are taking place in southeastern city of...more
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. Kurdish forces launched an offensive on Thursday to retake the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar from Islamic State militants who overran it more than a year...more
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces looks through binoculars during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A general view shows land mines laid down by what activists said were Islamic State fighters before their withdrawal from one of the villages near the al-Hawl area where fighting between rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria and Islamic...more
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces fires his weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Smoke rises after what activists said was an airstrike conducted by the United States and its allies targeting positions controlled by Islamic State fighters near al-Hawl area where fighting between rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria...more
Iraqi security forces stand guard in a Baiji oil refinery, north of Baghdad, Iraq, October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country�s largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants, security officials...more
Smoke rises from an oil refinery in Baiji, Iraq, October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country's largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants, security officials said. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants in Baiji, Iraq, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 15, 2015, shows what Russia says is an explosion after airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on an Islamic State armored vehicles revetment and fuel depot in...more
A view of Baiji oil refinery, Iraq October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country�s largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants on Thursday, security officials said. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A soldier monitors an oil refinery as smoke rises from the refinery in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 15, 2015, shows a Sukhoi Su-24M military aircraft landing on the tarmac at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian...more
Military vehicles of Shiite fighters are seen as they gather to fight against Islamic State militants in Baiji, Iraq October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry October 15, 2015, shows what Russia says is smoke rising after air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on an Islamic State base in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry...more
Free Syrian Army fighters and residents carry pictures of Free Syrian Army commander Abu Khaled Aziza (R) and fighter Bakri Sakka, who both died fighting Islamic State fighters, during a march to mourn their deaths in Aleppo, Syria October 16, 2015....more
Military vehicles of the Iraqi security forces are seen in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A Kurdish man repairs weapons for Kurdish Peshmerga forces fighting against Islamic State militants, in his shop outside of Arbil, Iraq, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Shiite fighters launch a mortar round toward Islamic State militants in Baiji, Iraq, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack claimed by Islamic State militants, in the Ameen district of eastern Baghdad, Iraq, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Shi'ite fighters ride vehicles in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Greeks on strike
Greece's workers stage a nationwide walkout to protest austerity measures.
Hong Kong's McSleepers
McDonald's 24-hour locations have become popular alternatives for people, know as McRefugees or McSleepers, to spend the night in a city with soaring housing...
Australia from above
The Land Down Under as seen from the air.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.