Battling Islamic State in Libya
A tank is seen as fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take position during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Smoke rises as Libyan forces dispose of explosives left behind by Islamic State militants following a battle in Sirte, at Misrata, Libya. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an air strike during a battle between Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government and Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Members of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fire a weapon towards Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A Libyan forces tank allied with the U.N.-backed government is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A destroyed building is seen following a battle between Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government and Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A member of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fires a weapon towards Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Libyan forces prepare to detonate and dispose of explosives and shells left behind by Islamic State militants in Sirte following a battle, at Misrata, Libya. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government holds a receipt left behind Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Heavily damaged buildings are seen after they were captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government following a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Drawings including one of an Islamic States flags are seen on a wall inside a jail used by Islamic State fighters after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take position during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A wounded fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, who was injured during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte, receives treatment in the field hospital in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A Libyan man checks a building used by the Islamic State fighters after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Members of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government patrol near government buildings that they captured following a battle with Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Empty cells are seen in a house which, according to fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, were used by Islamic State as prison, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take position as smoke rises during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A member of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fires a weapon towards Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A Libyan fighter from Bonyan Marsous Brigades aims his weapon during a battle with the Islamic State fighters, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Libyan fighters from the Bonyan Marsous Brigades prepare their weapons before a battle with Islamic State fighters in neighborhood Number Two in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
