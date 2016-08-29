Battling Islamic State in Libya
Members of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fire a weapon towards Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A Libyan man checks a building used by the Islamic State fighters after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A member of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fires a weapon towards Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Empty cells are seen in a house which, according to fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, were used by Islamic State as prison, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. P. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Drawings including one of an Islamic States flags are seen on a wall inside a jail used by Islamic State fighters after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Libyan fighters from the Bonyan Marsous Brigades prepare their weapons before a battle with Islamic State fighters in neighborhood Number Two in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A member of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fires a weapon towards Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A Libyan fighter from Bonyan Marsous Brigades aims his weapon during a battle with the Islamic State fighters, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A member of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fires a weapon towards Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A military pickup truck is seen in front of a jail used by the Islamic States fighter after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Members of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government distribute drinks and snacks during a battle with Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Next Slideshows
Faith in the ruins of Italy's quake
The earthquake in Italy damaged culturally important sites such as churches and cemeteries, leaving Virgin Mary statues and coffins in the rubble.
Pilgrimage of the Mexican wrestlers
Masked lucha libre wrestlers take part in an annual pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady Guadalupe in Mexico City.
Last days of the FARC
A peace deal will end half a century of war and allow the rebels to reintegrate into Colombian society.
Anti-Mugabe protests turn violent
Zimbabwean police fired teargas and use a water cannon to disperse anti-government supporters, who responded by hurling rocks, as a protest against President...
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.