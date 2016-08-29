Edition:
Battling Islamic State in Libya

Members of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fire a weapon towards Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
A Libyan man checks a building used by the Islamic State fighters after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A member of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fires a weapon towards Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Empty cells are seen in a house which, according to fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, were used by Islamic State as prison, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. P. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Drawings including one of an Islamic States flags are seen on a wall inside a jail used by Islamic State fighters after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
Libyan fighters from the Bonyan Marsous Brigades prepare their weapons before a battle with Islamic State fighters in neighborhood Number Two in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A member of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fires a weapon towards Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
A Libyan fighter from Bonyan Marsous Brigades aims his weapon during a battle with the Islamic State fighters, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
A member of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fires a weapon towards Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
A military pickup truck is seen in front of a jail used by the Islamic States fighter after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government, in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
Members of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government distribute drinks and snacks during a battle with Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
