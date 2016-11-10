Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 10, 2016 | 11:05am EST

Battling Islamic State in Libya

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon as he takes up position inside a ruined house at the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon as he takes up position inside a ruined house at the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon as he takes up position inside a ruined house at the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
1 / 29
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take cover during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take cover during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take cover during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
2 / 29
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walk during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walk during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walk during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
3 / 29
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take rest inside a building near the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Sirte. The writing on the wall reads, "maintain the cleanliness of the place." REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take rest inside a building near the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Sirte. The writing on the wall reads, "maintain the cleanliness of the place."...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take rest inside a building near the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Sirte. The writing on the wall reads, "maintain the cleanliness of the place." REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
4 / 29
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government looks through a pair of binoculars during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government looks through a pair of binoculars during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government looks through a pair of binoculars during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
5 / 29
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government holds his weapon at the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government holds his weapon at the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government holds his weapon at the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
6 / 29
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take a drink inside a ruined house at the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take a drink inside a ruined house at the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take a drink inside a ruined house at the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
7 / 29
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government washes his hand during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara

A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government washes his hand during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government washes his hand during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
8 / 29
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government smokes a water pipe as others take rest inside a building near the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Sirte. The writing on the wall reads: "maintain the cleanliness of the place." REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government smokes a water pipe as others take rest inside a building near the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Sirte. The writing on the wall reads: "maintain the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government smokes a water pipe as others take rest inside a building near the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Sirte. The writing on the wall reads: "maintain the cleanliness of the place." REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
9 / 29
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walk during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walk during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walk during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
10 / 29
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aim their weapons through holes in a wall near the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aim their weapons through holes in a wall near the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aim their weapons through holes in a wall near the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
11 / 29
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take cover in a ruined house at the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take cover in a ruined house at the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take cover in a ruined house at the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
12 / 29
A staircase, that was used by Islamic State militants as a hideout, is seen after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government and Islamic State militants, in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A staircase, that was used by Islamic State militants as a hideout, is seen after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government and Islamic State militants, in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A staircase, that was used by Islamic State militants as a hideout, is seen after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government and Islamic State militants, in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
13 / 29
Smoke rises as fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Smoke rises as fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Smoke rises as fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
14 / 29
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government climbs out of a hole during a fight with Islamic State in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government climbs out of a hole during a fight with Islamic State in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government climbs out of a hole during a fight with Islamic State in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
15 / 29
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon as he takes up a position in a building during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon as he takes up a position in a building during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon as he takes up a position in a building during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
16 / 29
A view from a hole in a wall shows houses and buildings that were destroyed during a battle between Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government and Islamic State militants, in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A view from a hole in a wall shows houses and buildings that were destroyed during a battle between Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government and Islamic State militants, in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A view from a hole in a wall shows houses and buildings that were destroyed during a battle between Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government and Islamic State militants, in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
17 / 29
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government writes on a wall "beware there is a sniper" during a battle with Islamic State militants in their remaining holdouts, in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government writes on a wall "beware there is a sniper" during a battle with Islamic State militants in their remaining holdouts, in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government writes on a wall "beware there is a sniper" during a battle with Islamic State militants in their remaining holdouts, in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
18 / 29
An armored vehicle of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government is pictured during a battle with Islamic State militants in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

An armored vehicle of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government is pictured during a battle with Islamic State militants in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
An armored vehicle of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government is pictured during a battle with Islamic State militants in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
19 / 29
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government smokes a waterpipe during a break in their battle with Islamic State militants in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government smokes a waterpipe during a break in their battle with Islamic State militants in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government smokes a waterpipe during a break in their battle with Islamic State militants in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
20 / 29
A tank from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara

A tank from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
A tank from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
21 / 29
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government sits in an armoured vehicle during a battle with Islamic State militants in their remaining holdouts, in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government sits in an armoured vehicle during a battle with Islamic State militants in their remaining holdouts, in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government sits in an armoured vehicle during a battle with Islamic State militants in their remaining holdouts, in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
22 / 29
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government pray in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government pray in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government pray in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
23 / 29
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather outside destroyed buildings they captured from Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte . REUTERS/Hani Amara

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather outside destroyed buildings they captured from Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte . REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government gather outside destroyed buildings they captured from Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte . REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
24 / 29
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government displays a sign that reads "Islamic Police" in a building used as a police office by Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara

A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government displays a sign that reads "Islamic Police" in a building used as a police office by Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government displays a sign that reads "Islamic Police" in a building used as a police office by Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
25 / 29
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government runs for cover during a battle with Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara

A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government runs for cover during a battle with Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government runs for cover during a battle with Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
26 / 29
A member of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon through a hole as he takes up position in a building during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara

A member of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon through a hole as he takes up position in a building during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
A member of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon through a hole as he takes up position in a building during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
27 / 29
A tank is seen as fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take position during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A tank is seen as fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take position during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
A tank is seen as fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take position during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
28 / 29
Members of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fire a weapon towards Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Members of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fire a weapon towards Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
Members of Libyan forces allied with the UN-backed government fire a weapon towards Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number One in central Sirte. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Iraqi forces push into Mosul

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

Next Slideshows

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

Iraqi forces try to drive Islamic State from their last major stronghold in the country.

Nov 10 2016
Election reaction from abroad

Election reaction from abroad

People around the world react to the results of the presidential election.

Nov 09 2016
Retaking Bashiqa from Islamic State

Retaking Bashiqa from Islamic State

Kurdish peshmerga forces fight to recapture the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, from the Islamic State.

Nov 09 2016
Victory for Trump

Victory for Trump

Donald Trump stunned the world by defeating heavily favored Hillary Clinton in the race for the White House.

Nov 09 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast