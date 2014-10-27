Edition:
Battling militants in Lebanon

Lebanese army soldiers carry their weapons during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 27, 2014
A Lebanese army soldier runs past fleeing residents during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Monday, October 27, 2014
A views shows damaged buildings and vehicles following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Monday, October 27, 2014
Lebanese army soldiers point their weapons as they patrol the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 27, 2014
A woman inspects her burnt house in the village of Bihnin, northern Lebanon, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 27, 2014
Residents, who fled from clashes between Islamic militants and Lebanese army forces, carry their belongings in one of three areas in Bab al-Tabbaneh neighborhood where a ceasefire is in place, in Tripoli October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Monday, October 27, 2014
Civilians walk past a Lebanese army soldier patrolling on an armored vehicles after being deployed to tighten security following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Monday, October 27, 2014
Lebanese army soldiers march behind a tank during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Monday, October 27, 2014
Lebanese army soldiers patrol the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 27, 2014
A Lebanese army soldier holds his weapon after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Monday, October 27, 2014
Lebanese army soldiers stand near damaged buildings after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Monday, October 27, 2014
Lebanese army soldiers walk towards a Red Cross ambulance during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Monday, October 27, 2014
Lebanese army soldiers take shooting positions during clashes with Islamist militants in Tripoli October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 27, 2014
A views shows damaged buildings and vehicles following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen in Tripoli, northern Lebanon October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Monday, October 27, 2014
A Lebanese army soldier patrols the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood after being deployed to tighten security, following clashes between Lebanese soldiers and Islamist gunmen, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Monday, October 27, 2014
