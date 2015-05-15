Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 15, 2015 | 8:15am EDT

B.B. King: 1925 - 2015

Blues legend B.B. King performs onstage during the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Blues legend B.B. King performs onstage during the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Reuters / Saturday, July 02, 2011
Blues legend B.B. King performs onstage during the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Close
1 / 17
Blues musician B.B. King performs with his guitar during the funeral for legendary singer and musician Ray Charles at the First AME Church in Los Angeles June 18, 2004. REUTERS/Genaro Molina/Pool

Blues musician B.B. King performs with his guitar during the funeral for legendary singer and musician Ray Charles at the First AME Church in Los Angeles June 18, 2004. REUTERS/Genaro Molina/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Blues musician B.B. King performs with his guitar during the funeral for legendary singer and musician Ray Charles at the First AME Church in Los Angeles June 18, 2004. REUTERS/Genaro Molina/Pool
Close
2 / 17
Rock band Aerosmith members Stephen Tyler (L) and Joe Perry (R) arrive with blues legend B.B. King at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards show in Los Angeles, February 8, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Rock band Aerosmith members Stephen Tyler (L) and Joe Perry (R) arrive with blues legend B.B. King at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards show in Los Angeles, February 8, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Rock band Aerosmith members Stephen Tyler (L) and Joe Perry (R) arrive with blues legend B.B. King at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards show in Los Angeles, February 8, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
3 / 17
B.B. King, legendary blues musician, cradling his guitar "Lucille", waves to fans at the Great Wall of China near Beijing May 14, 1994. REUTERS

B.B. King, legendary blues musician, cradling his guitar "Lucille", waves to fans at the Great Wall of China near Beijing May 14, 1994. REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009
B.B. King, legendary blues musician, cradling his guitar "Lucille", waves to fans at the Great Wall of China near Beijing May 14, 1994. REUTERS
Close
4 / 17
Blues legend B.B. King performs during the 43rd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, July 12, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Blues legend B.B. King performs during the 43rd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, July 12, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2009
Blues legend B.B. King performs during the 43rd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, July 12, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Close
5 / 17
President George W. Bush honors musician B.B. King as one of the 2006 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the East Room of the White House in Washington December 15, 2006. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President George W. Bush honors musician B.B. King as one of the 2006 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the East Room of the White House in Washington December 15, 2006. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2006
President George W. Bush honors musician B.B. King as one of the 2006 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the East Room of the White House in Washington December 15, 2006. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
6 / 17
The "King of the Blues," B.B. King, performs at the White House December 13, 2001. REUTERS

The "King of the Blues," B.B. King, performs at the White House December 13, 2001. REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
The "King of the Blues," B.B. King, performs at the White House December 13, 2001. REUTERS
Close
7 / 17
Blues musician B.B. King holds his award backstage after winning Best Traditional Blues Album with his record "One Kind of Favor" at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Blues musician B.B. King holds his award backstage after winning Best Traditional Blues Album with his record "One Kind of Favor" at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2009
Blues musician B.B. King holds his award backstage after winning Best Traditional Blues Album with his record "One Kind of Favor" at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 17
B.B. King performs during his concert at the Cordoba Guitar Festival in Cordoba, southern Spain, July 7, 2006.REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

B.B. King performs during his concert at the Cordoba Guitar Festival in Cordoba, southern Spain, July 7, 2006.REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2006
B.B. King performs during his concert at the Cordoba Guitar Festival in Cordoba, southern Spain, July 7, 2006.REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
9 / 17
Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews (L), Jeff Beck (2nd L), Derek Trucks (C), Gary Clark Jr. (2nd R) and B.B. King (R) perform during the "In Performance at the White House" series, hosted by President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama where music legends and contemporary major artists perform to celebrate blues music and in recognition of Black History Month, in Washington February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Kleponis

Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews (L), Jeff Beck (2nd L), Derek Trucks (C), Gary Clark Jr. (2nd R) and B.B. King (R) perform during the "In Performance at the White House" series, hosted by President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama where music...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2012
Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews (L), Jeff Beck (2nd L), Derek Trucks (C), Gary Clark Jr. (2nd R) and B.B. King (R) perform during the "In Performance at the White House" series, hosted by President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama where music legends and contemporary major artists perform to celebrate blues music and in recognition of Black History Month, in Washington February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Kleponis
Close
10 / 17
Blues legend B.B. King performs onstage during the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Blues legend B.B. King performs onstage during the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Reuters / Saturday, July 02, 2011
Blues legend B.B. King performs onstage during the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Close
11 / 17
John Mayer shakes hand with B.B. King after performing "Let The Good Times Roll" at "The Grammy Nominations Concert Live! Countdown to Music's Biggest Night" in Los Angeles December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

John Mayer shakes hand with B.B. King after performing "Let The Good Times Roll" at "The Grammy Nominations Concert Live! Countdown to Music's Biggest Night" in Los Angeles December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2008
John Mayer shakes hand with B.B. King after performing "Let The Good Times Roll" at "The Grammy Nominations Concert Live! Countdown to Music's Biggest Night" in Los Angeles December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 17
Kelsey Grammer star of the television comedy series "Fraiser", sings the show's theme song accompanied by legendary blues guitarist B.B. King at the 15th annual Carousel of Hope Ball October 15, 2002 in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Kelsey Grammer star of the television comedy series "Fraiser", sings the show's theme song accompanied by legendary blues guitarist B.B. King at the 15th annual Carousel of Hope Ball October 15, 2002 in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Kelsey Grammer star of the television comedy series "Fraiser", sings the show's theme song accompanied by legendary blues guitarist B.B. King at the 15th annual Carousel of Hope Ball October 15, 2002 in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
13 / 17
B.B. King poses backstage with the two Grammys he won February 21, 2001 at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards pre-telecast program in Los Angeles. King won for Best Traditional Blues Album and for Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals. REUTERS

B.B. King poses backstage with the two Grammys he won February 21, 2001 at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards pre-telecast program in Los Angeles. King won for Best Traditional Blues Album and for Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals. REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
B.B. King poses backstage with the two Grammys he won February 21, 2001 at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards pre-telecast program in Los Angeles. King won for Best Traditional Blues Album and for Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals. REUTERS
Close
14 / 17
Blues legend B.B. King performs during the 43rd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 12, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Blues legend B.B. King performs during the 43rd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 12, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2009
Blues legend B.B. King performs during the 43rd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 12, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Close
15 / 17
B.B. King and Tony Bennett pose with their Grammy Awards at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards, February 23 in Los Angeles. King won for Best Traditional Blues Album for "Blues On The Bayou" and Bennett won for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for "Bennett Sings Ellington-Hot & Cool. REUTERS

B.B. King and Tony Bennett pose with their Grammy Awards at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards, February 23 in Los Angeles. King won for Best Traditional Blues Album for "Blues On The Bayou" and Bennett won for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
B.B. King and Tony Bennett pose with their Grammy Awards at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards, February 23 in Los Angeles. King won for Best Traditional Blues Album for "Blues On The Bayou" and Bennett won for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for "Bennett Sings Ellington-Hot & Cool. REUTERS
Close
16 / 17
Blues musician B.B. King performs onboard a cruise ship during the Mississippi Blues Boat show of the 40th Montreux Jazz Festival on Lake Geneva near Montreux July 2, 2006. REUTERS/Martial Trezzini/Pool

Blues musician B.B. King performs onboard a cruise ship during the Mississippi Blues Boat show of the 40th Montreux Jazz Festival on Lake Geneva near Montreux July 2, 2006. REUTERS/Martial Trezzini/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2006
Blues musician B.B. King performs onboard a cruise ship during the Mississippi Blues Boat show of the 40th Montreux Jazz Festival on Lake Geneva near Montreux July 2, 2006. REUTERS/Martial Trezzini/Pool
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Mad Max: Fury Road at Cannes

Mad Max: Fury Road at Cannes

Next Slideshows

Mad Max: Fury Road at Cannes

Mad Max: Fury Road at Cannes

The stars come out for the Mad Max: Fury Road screening at the Cannes Film Festival.

May 14 2015
American Idol finale

American Idol finale

The second-to-last ever American Idol winner is crowned.

May 14 2015
Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 68th edition of the film festival on the French Riviera.

May 13 2015
Gearing up for Cannes

Gearing up for Cannes

Final preparations are underway before actors, directors and producers descend on the French Riviera town.

May 12 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast