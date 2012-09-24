Beard face-off
A combination photo shows participants during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. More than a hundred participants competed in the first European Beard and Moustache...more
A combination photo shows participants during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. More than a hundred participants competed in the first European Beard and Moustache Championships organized in France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant is seen through the moustache of a fellow competitor as he helps him to get ready for the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler more
A participant is seen through the moustache of a fellow competitor as he helps him to get ready for the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant is reflected on a mirror as he gets ready for the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant is reflected on a mirror as he gets ready for the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
German hairdresser Elmar Weisser, 48, is reflected in a mirror in his hotel room as he starts shaping his beard as a stork, with help from his wife, to compete in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse,...more
German hairdresser Elmar Weisser, 48, is reflected in a mirror in his hotel room as he starts shaping his beard as a stork, with help from his wife, to compete in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. Weisser, who won the World Beard and Moustache Championship in 2011, ranked second in the freestyle category of the European championships on Saturday. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Elmar Weisser of Germany, 48, is helped by his wife as he gets ready to participate in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Elmar Weisser of Germany, 48, is helped by his wife as he gets ready to participate in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Participants wait to go on stage as they take part in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Participants wait to go on stage as they take part in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
The jury assesses participants as they take part in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
The jury assesses participants as they take part in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Participants help each other to get ready for the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Participants help each other to get ready for the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Participants read documents as they take part in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Participants read documents as they take part in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Next Slideshows
Chavez graffiti
Supporters of Hugo Chavez are using graffiti to strenghten his standing with the youth ahead of the Venezuela election.
Electric cars
Electric vehicle models and concepts from around the world.
Legacy of Mao
The revered founder of Communist China is everywhere, from billboards to T-shirts.
Cairo's graffiti - take two
No sooner had Egyptian authorities painted over a wall of revolutionary graffiti near Tahrir Square, the street artists were back with spray cans and a new...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.