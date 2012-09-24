Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 24, 2012 | 5:35pm EDT

Beard face-off

<p>A combination photo shows participants during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. More than a hundred participants competed in the first European Beard and Moustache Championships organized in France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

A combination photo shows participants during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. More than a hundred participants competed in the first European Beard and Moustache...more

Monday, September 24, 2012

A combination photo shows participants during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. More than a hundred participants competed in the first European Beard and Moustache Championships organized in France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
1 / 20
<p>A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Monday, September 24, 2012

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
2 / 20
<p>A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Monday, September 24, 2012

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
3 / 20
<p>A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Monday, September 24, 2012

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
4 / 20
<p>A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Monday, September 24, 2012

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
5 / 20
<p>A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Monday, September 24, 2012

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
6 / 20
<p>A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Monday, September 24, 2012

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
7 / 20
<p>A participant is seen through the moustache of a fellow competitor as he helps him to get ready for the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

A participant is seen through the moustache of a fellow competitor as he helps him to get ready for the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler more

Monday, September 24, 2012

A participant is seen through the moustache of a fellow competitor as he helps him to get ready for the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
8 / 20
<p>A participant is reflected on a mirror as he gets ready for the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

A participant is reflected on a mirror as he gets ready for the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Monday, September 24, 2012

A participant is reflected on a mirror as he gets ready for the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
9 / 20
<p>German hairdresser Elmar Weisser, 48, is reflected in a mirror in his hotel room as he starts shaping his beard as a stork, with help from his wife, to compete in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. Weisser, who won the World Beard and Moustache Championship in 2011, ranked second in the freestyle category of the European championships on Saturday. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

German hairdresser Elmar Weisser, 48, is reflected in a mirror in his hotel room as he starts shaping his beard as a stork, with help from his wife, to compete in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse,...more

Monday, September 24, 2012

German hairdresser Elmar Weisser, 48, is reflected in a mirror in his hotel room as he starts shaping his beard as a stork, with help from his wife, to compete in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. Weisser, who won the World Beard and Moustache Championship in 2011, ranked second in the freestyle category of the European championships on Saturday. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
10 / 20
<p>Elmar Weisser of Germany, 48, is helped by his wife as he gets ready to participate in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Elmar Weisser of Germany, 48, is helped by his wife as he gets ready to participate in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Monday, September 24, 2012

Elmar Weisser of Germany, 48, is helped by his wife as he gets ready to participate in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
11 / 20
<p>Participants wait to go on stage as they take part in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Participants wait to go on stage as they take part in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Monday, September 24, 2012

Participants wait to go on stage as they take part in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
12 / 20
<p>The jury assesses participants as they take part in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

The jury assesses participants as they take part in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Monday, September 24, 2012

The jury assesses participants as they take part in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
13 / 20
<p>Participants help each other to get ready for the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Participants help each other to get ready for the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Monday, September 24, 2012

Participants help each other to get ready for the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
14 / 20
<p>Participants read documents as they take part in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Participants read documents as they take part in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Monday, September 24, 2012

Participants read documents as they take part in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
15 / 20
<p>A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Monday, September 24, 2012

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
16 / 20
<p>A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Monday, September 24, 2012

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
17 / 20
<p>A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Monday, September 24, 2012

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
18 / 20
<p>A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Monday, September 24, 2012

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
19 / 20
<p>A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Monday, September 24, 2012

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Chavez graffiti

Chavez graffiti

Next Slideshows

Chavez graffiti

Chavez graffiti

Supporters of Hugo Chavez are using graffiti to strenghten his standing with the youth ahead of the Venezuela election.

Sep 24 2012
Electric cars

Electric cars

Electric vehicle models and concepts from around the world.

Sep 24 2012
Legacy of Mao

Legacy of Mao

The revered founder of Communist China is everywhere, from billboards to T-shirts.

Sep 24 2012
Cairo's graffiti - take two

Cairo's graffiti - take two

No sooner had Egyptian authorities painted over a wall of revolutionary graffiti near Tahrir Square, the street artists were back with spray cans and a new...

Sep 21 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast