Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 8, 2014 | 8:05am EDT

Beasts of burden

<p>A donkey carrying sacks of coal walks through the narrow tunnels of a coal mine, in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province April 29, 2014. Coal miners in Chao Saidan Shah use donkeys to transport coal from the depths of the mines to the surface. REUTERS/Sara Farid</p>

A donkey carrying sacks of coal walks through the narrow tunnels of a coal mine, in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province April 29, 2014. Coal miners in Chao Saidan Shah use donkeys to transport coal from the depths of the mines to the surface....more

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A donkey carrying sacks of coal walks through the narrow tunnels of a coal mine, in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province April 29, 2014. Coal miners in Chao Saidan Shah use donkeys to transport coal from the depths of the mines to the surface. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Close
1 / 10
<p>A young miner leads his team of donkeys back to the coal face underground in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province April 29, 2014. The donkeys make around 20 trips per day carrying sacks weighing about 44 lbs each. REUTERS/Sara Farid</p>

A young miner leads his team of donkeys back to the coal face underground in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province April 29, 2014. The donkeys make around 20 trips per day carrying sacks weighing about 44 lbs each. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A young miner leads his team of donkeys back to the coal face underground in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province April 29, 2014. The donkeys make around 20 trips per day carrying sacks weighing about 44 lbs each. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Close
2 / 10
<p>A miner with a stick in his hand walks his donkeys into the depths of a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province April 29, 2014. The work is dangerous with the constant risk of cave-ins. REUTERS/Sara Farid</p>

A miner with a stick in his hand walks his donkeys into the depths of a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province April 29, 2014. The work is dangerous with the constant risk of cave-ins. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A miner with a stick in his hand walks his donkeys into the depths of a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province April 29, 2014. The work is dangerous with the constant risk of cave-ins. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Close
3 / 10
<p>A donkey walks past piles of coal at a mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province May 5, 2014. The miners say they do what they can to care for the animals, with their limited resources, but the difficult conditions mean the donkeys' life expectancy is 12-13 years. REUTERS/Sara Farid</p>

A donkey walks past piles of coal at a mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province May 5, 2014. The miners say they do what they can to care for the animals, with their limited resources, but the difficult conditions mean the donkeys' life expectancy...more

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A donkey walks past piles of coal at a mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province May 5, 2014. The miners say they do what they can to care for the animals, with their limited resources, but the difficult conditions mean the donkeys' life expectancy is 12-13 years. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Close
4 / 10
<p>A young miner rushes his donkeys back into the coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab Province May 5, 2014. May 8 is International Donkey Day, which The Donkey Sanctuary NGO says "aims to highlight the worthy contribution donkeys make throughout the world." REUTERS/Sara Farid</p>

A young miner rushes his donkeys back into the coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab Province May 5, 2014. May 8 is International Donkey Day, which The Donkey Sanctuary NGO says "aims to highlight the worthy contribution donkeys make throughout the...more

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A young miner rushes his donkeys back into the coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab Province May 5, 2014. May 8 is International Donkey Day, which The Donkey Sanctuary NGO says "aims to highlight the worthy contribution donkeys make throughout the world." REUTERS/Sara Farid

Close
5 / 10
<p>Tears of coal dust run down a donkey's face as it looks out of its shelter at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid</p>

Tears of coal dust run down a donkey's face as it looks out of its shelter at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Tears of coal dust run down a donkey's face as it looks out of its shelter at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Close
6 / 10
<p>Donkeys eat at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid</p>

Donkeys eat at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Donkeys eat at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Close
7 / 10
<p>Sami Ullah (L) and Bilal give medicine to their sick donkey, which is suffering from fever, in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid</p>

Sami Ullah (L) and Bilal give medicine to their sick donkey, which is suffering from fever, in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Thursday, May 08, 2014

Sami Ullah (L) and Bilal give medicine to their sick donkey, which is suffering from fever, in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Close
8 / 10
<p>A miner pats his donkey at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid</p>

A miner pats his donkey at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A miner pats his donkey at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Close
9 / 10
<p>A donkey sits on the ground on a hot day after transporting coal at a mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid</p>

A donkey sits on the ground on a hot day after transporting coal at a mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Thursday, May 08, 2014

A donkey sits on the ground on a hot day after transporting coal at a mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Soldiers on parade

Soldiers on parade

Next Slideshows

Soldiers on parade

Soldiers on parade

Troops around the world put on a show.

May 07 2014
India votes

India votes

It will take a month to elect India's new government in the biggest election the world has ever seen.

May 06 2014
Met Costume Gala

Met Costume Gala

Style at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Benefit gala.

May 06 2014
Syria's unending war

Syria's unending war

The Syrian civil war continues into its third year.

May 06 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast