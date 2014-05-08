Beasts of burden
A donkey carrying sacks of coal walks through the narrow tunnels of a coal mine, in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province April 29, 2014. Coal miners in Chao Saidan Shah use donkeys to transport coal from the depths of the mines to the surface. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A young miner leads his team of donkeys back to the coal face underground in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province April 29, 2014. The donkeys make around 20 trips per day carrying sacks weighing about 44 lbs each. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A miner with a stick in his hand walks his donkeys into the depths of a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province April 29, 2014. The work is dangerous with the constant risk of cave-ins. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A donkey walks past piles of coal at a mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province May 5, 2014. The miners say they do what they can to care for the animals, with their limited resources, but the difficult conditions mean the donkeys' life expectancy is 12-13 years. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A young miner rushes his donkeys back into the coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab Province May 5, 2014. May 8 is International Donkey Day, which The Donkey Sanctuary NGO says "aims to highlight the worthy contribution donkeys make throughout the world." REUTERS/Sara Farid
Tears of coal dust run down a donkey's face as it looks out of its shelter at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Donkeys eat at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Sami Ullah (L) and Bilal give medicine to their sick donkey, which is suffering from fever, in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A miner pats his donkey at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A donkey sits on the ground on a hot day after transporting coal at a mine in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
