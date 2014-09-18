Becoming a man

Bukusu villagers escort a youth, who is wearing a piece of beef, from his uncle's home as part of a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. The day before the ceremony, the boy's uncle slaughters a cow and dresses him...more

Bukusu villagers escort a youth, who is wearing a piece of beef, from his uncle's home as part of a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. The day before the ceremony, the boy's uncle slaughters a cow and dresses him in a chunk of the meat as a personal gift and as permission for him to proceed with the circumcision. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close