Wed May 24, 2017 | 10:28am EDT

Becoming American

Immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
1 / 16
Immigrants go down an escalator after being sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Immigrants go down an escalator after being sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Immigrants go down an escalator after being sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
2 / 16
Actor Jeff Goldblum sits with his wife Emilie Livingston from Canada and their 22-month-old son Charlie Ocean Goldblum as Livingston is sworn in as a new U.S. citizen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Jeff Goldblum sits with his wife Emilie Livingston from Canada and their 22-month-old son Charlie Ocean Goldblum as Livingston is sworn in as a new U.S. citizen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Actor Jeff Goldblum sits with his wife Emilie Livingston from Canada and their 22-month-old son Charlie Ocean Goldblum as Livingston is sworn in as a new U.S. citizen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
3 / 16
Immigrant from Indonesia Kali Porter, 34. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Immigrant from Indonesia Kali Porter, 34. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Immigrant from Indonesia Kali Porter, 34. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
4 / 16
Immigrant Yalda Moradi, 43, from Iran stands with her daughter Lilia Koohian, 9. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Immigrant Yalda Moradi, 43, from Iran stands with her daughter Lilia Koohian, 9. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Immigrant Yalda Moradi, 43, from Iran stands with her daughter Lilia Koohian, 9. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
5 / 16
Immigrants leave a naturalization ceremony after becoming U.S. citizens in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Immigrants leave a naturalization ceremony after becoming U.S. citizens in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Immigrants leave a naturalization ceremony after becoming U.S. citizens in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
6 / 16
Brianna Valanzuele, 14, (C) hugs her immigrant grandmother (R) after her grandmother was sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Brianna Valanzuele, 14, (C) hugs her immigrant grandmother (R) after her grandmother was sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Brianna Valanzuele, 14, (C) hugs her immigrant grandmother (R) after her grandmother was sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
7 / 16
Immigrants sworn in as new U.S. citizens. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Immigrants sworn in as new U.S. citizens. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Immigrants sworn in as new U.S. citizens. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
8 / 16
Immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
9 / 16
Scarlet Gammon, 53, from the Philippines sits with her husband, George Gammon, 59, before being sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Scarlet Gammon, 53, from the Philippines sits with her husband, George Gammon, 59, before being sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Scarlet Gammon, 53, from the Philippines sits with her husband, George Gammon, 59, before being sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
10 / 16
Immigrants are sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Immigrants are sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Immigrants are sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
11 / 16
U.S. citizen Jeff Bates, 52, holds a U.S. flag as he accompanies his wife, Arlen Bates, 54, from the Philippines as she becomes a new U.S. citizen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

U.S. citizen Jeff Bates, 52, holds a U.S. flag as he accompanies his wife, Arlen Bates, 54, from the Philippines as she becomes a new U.S. citizen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
U.S. citizen Jeff Bates, 52, holds a U.S. flag as he accompanies his wife, Arlen Bates, 54, from the Philippines as she becomes a new U.S. citizen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
12 / 16
Immigrants are sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Immigrants are sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Immigrants are sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
13 / 16
Immigrants are sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Immigrants are sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Immigrants are sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
14 / 16
Immigrants are sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Immigrants are sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Immigrants are sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
15 / 16
Immigrant Esmat Aghaee, 81, from Iran waits to be sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Immigrant Esmat Aghaee, 81, from Iran waits to be sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Immigrant Esmat Aghaee, 81, from Iran waits to be sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
16 / 16
