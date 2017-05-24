Becoming American
Immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Immigrants go down an escalator after being sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Jeff Goldblum sits with his wife Emilie Livingston from Canada and their 22-month-old son Charlie Ocean Goldblum as Livingston is sworn in as a new U.S. citizen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Immigrant from Indonesia Kali Porter, 34. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Immigrant Yalda Moradi, 43, from Iran stands with her daughter Lilia Koohian, 9. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Immigrants leave a naturalization ceremony after becoming U.S. citizens in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brianna Valanzuele, 14, (C) hugs her immigrant grandmother (R) after her grandmother was sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Immigrants sworn in as new U.S. citizens. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Scarlet Gammon, 53, from the Philippines sits with her husband, George Gammon, 59, before being sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Immigrants are sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. citizen Jeff Bates, 52, holds a U.S. flag as he accompanies his wife, Arlen Bates, 54, from the Philippines as she becomes a new U.S. citizen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Immigrants are sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Immigrants are sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Immigrants are sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Immigrant Esmat Aghaee, 81, from Iran waits to be sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
