Mon Jul 4, 2016

Becoming American on Independence Day

Leela Ghimirey (C) of Bhutan poses for a photograph with family members after she became a United States citizen during a naturalization ceremony at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Hala Alhallaq of Iraq takes the Oath of Citizenship as she and 145 others become United States citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Family members and other spectators listen during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Members of the choir perform during a naturalization ceremony, where 146 people became United States Citizens, at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Samar Alkalmchy of Iraq gets a hug from her nephew Yousif after she became a United States citizen during a naturalization ceremony at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A new U.S. citizen celebrates during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Members of the choir arrive for a naturalization ceremony, where 146 people became United States Citizens, at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Members of an honor guard are pictured during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
New United States citizens congratulate one another after a naturalization ceremony at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
The eldest in attendance, Vang Meuy Saeyang, 91, of Laos, listens during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Kaltouma Jamali of Morocco (L) takes the Oath of Allegiance as she and 145 others become United States citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Members of the U.S. Armed Forces join other new U.S. citizens in taking the Oath of Allegiance during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
One hundred and forty-six people take part in a naturalization ceremony to become United States citizens, at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
U.S. District Court Judge Henry Boroff speaks at a naturalization ceremony, where 146 people became United States Citizens, at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
New U.S. citizens take the Oath of Allegiance during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
One hundred and forty-six people take the Oath of Citizenship to become United States citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
One hundred and forty-six people wait to take the Oath of Allegiance to become United States citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A man holds his daughter after taking the Oath of Allegiance during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Mayor Ed Murray of Seattle (R), accompanied by youth performers, congratulates new U.S. citizens during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A new U.S. citizen reacts to calls for diversity inclusion by a speaker during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
