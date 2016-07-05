Becoming American on Independence Day
Leela Ghimirey (C) of Bhutan poses for a photograph with family members after she became a United States citizen during a naturalization ceremony at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hala Alhallaq of Iraq takes the Oath of Citizenship as she and 145 others become United States citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Family members and other spectators listen during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder
Members of the choir perform during a naturalization ceremony, where 146 people became United States Citizens, at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Samar Alkalmchy of Iraq gets a hug from her nephew Yousif after she became a United States citizen during a naturalization ceremony at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A new U.S. citizen celebrates during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder
Members of the choir arrive for a naturalization ceremony, where 146 people became United States Citizens, at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Members of an honor guard are pictured during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder
New United States citizens congratulate one another after a naturalization ceremony at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The eldest in attendance, Vang Meuy Saeyang, 91, of Laos, listens during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David...more
Kaltouma Jamali of Morocco (L) takes the Oath of Allegiance as she and 145 others become United States citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Members of the U.S. Armed Forces join other new U.S. citizens in taking the Oath of Allegiance during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle,...more
One hundred and forty-six people take part in a naturalization ceremony to become United States citizens, at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. District Court Judge Henry Boroff speaks at a naturalization ceremony, where 146 people became United States Citizens, at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New U.S. citizens take the Oath of Allegiance during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder
One hundred and forty-six people take the Oath of Citizenship to become United States citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
One hundred and forty-six people wait to take the Oath of Allegiance to become United States citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts on Independence Day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man holds his daughter after taking the Oath of Allegiance during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David...more
Mayor Ed Murray of Seattle (R), accompanied by youth performers, congratulates new U.S. citizens during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle,...more
A new U.S. citizen reacts to calls for diversity inclusion by a speaker during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016....more
