Beetle-mania
A child passes a row of Beetle cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A child passes a row of Beetle cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A couple kiss as they attend the 29th annua lMay Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A couple kiss as they attend the 29th annua lMay Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Visitors attend the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Visitors attend the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People sit in front of vintage Volkswagen Beetle cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People sit in front of vintage Volkswagen Beetle cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A volunteer directs a VW Beetle car from a presentation stage during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A volunteer directs a VW Beetle car from a presentation stage during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Visitors take photographs during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Visitors take photographs during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A personalised interior of a VW bus is pictured at the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A personalised interior of a VW bus is pictured at the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People sit outside a vintage Volkswagen van as they attend the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People sit outside a vintage Volkswagen van as they attend the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A vintage Volkswagen car is seen during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A vintage Volkswagen car is seen during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model of a skeleton is seen on sale during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model of a skeleton is seen on sale during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A volunteer directs a VW Beetle car to a presentation stage during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A volunteer directs a VW Beetle car to a presentation stage during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People sit in front of a vintage Volkswagen Beetle car during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People sit in front of a vintage Volkswagen Beetle car during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Next Slideshows
Future watch
From the cutting edge world of science and technology.
Pole dancing grandma
Sun Fengqin, 60, participates in pole dancing classes as her "sexy sport" despite its image in China as something associated with strip clubs.
Waiting a week for work
Some 500 line up in Queens for 50 iron and wood apprentice positions.
Hello Kitty airlines
Eva Airlines and Sanrio collaborate to launch a Hello Kitty-themed flying experience. The jet will travel between cities in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Hong...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.