Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 1, 2012 | 4:05pm EDT

Beetle-mania

<p>A child passes a row of Beetle cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A child passes a row of Beetle cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A child passes a row of Beetle cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
1 / 15
<p>A couple kiss as they attend the 29th annua lMay Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A couple kiss as they attend the 29th annua lMay Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A couple kiss as they attend the 29th annua lMay Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
2 / 15
<p>Visitors attend the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Visitors attend the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

Visitors attend the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
3 / 15
<p>People sit in front of vintage Volkswagen Beetle cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

People sit in front of vintage Volkswagen Beetle cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

People sit in front of vintage Volkswagen Beetle cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
4 / 15
<p>People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
5 / 15
<p>A volunteer directs a VW Beetle car from a presentation stage during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A volunteer directs a VW Beetle car from a presentation stage during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A volunteer directs a VW Beetle car from a presentation stage during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
6 / 15
<p>Visitors take photographs during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Visitors take photographs during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

Visitors take photographs during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
7 / 15
<p>People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
8 / 15
<p>A personalised interior of a VW bus is pictured at the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A personalised interior of a VW bus is pictured at the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A personalised interior of a VW bus is pictured at the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
9 / 15
<p>People sit outside a vintage Volkswagen van as they attend the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

People sit outside a vintage Volkswagen van as they attend the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

People sit outside a vintage Volkswagen van as they attend the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
10 / 15
<p>A vintage Volkswagen car is seen during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A vintage Volkswagen car is seen during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A vintage Volkswagen car is seen during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
11 / 15
<p>A model of a skeleton is seen on sale during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model of a skeleton is seen on sale during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A model of a skeleton is seen on sale during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
12 / 15
<p>People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

People look at vintage Volkswagen cars during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
13 / 15
<p>A volunteer directs a VW Beetle car to a presentation stage during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A volunteer directs a VW Beetle car to a presentation stage during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

A volunteer directs a VW Beetle car to a presentation stage during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
14 / 15
<p>People sit in front of a vintage Volkswagen Beetle car during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

People sit in front of a vintage Volkswagen Beetle car during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, May 01, 2012

People sit in front of a vintage Volkswagen Beetle car during the 29th annual May Beetle meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Future watch

Future watch

Next Slideshows

Future watch

Future watch

From the cutting edge world of science and technology.

May 01 2012
Pole dancing grandma

Pole dancing grandma

Sun Fengqin, 60, participates in pole dancing classes as her "sexy sport" despite its image in China as something associated with strip clubs.

May 01 2012
Waiting a week for work

Waiting a week for work

Some 500 line up in Queens for 50 iron and wood apprentice positions.

Apr 30 2012
Hello Kitty airlines

Hello Kitty airlines

Eva Airlines and Sanrio collaborate to launch a Hello Kitty-themed flying experience. The jet will travel between cities in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Hong...

Apr 30 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast