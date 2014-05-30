Edition:
Before and after: Europe's floods

People walk through the flooded center of the Bavarian town of Passau, about 125 miles northeast of Munich June 3, 2013.

People walk through the flooded center of the Bavarian town of Passau, about 125 miles northeast of Munich June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
People walk through the flooded center of the Bavarian town of Passau, about 125 miles northeast of Munich June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People walk through the centre of Passau, about 124 miles north-east of Munich May 19, 2014.

People walk through the centre of Passau, about 124 miles north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
People walk through the centre of Passau, about 124 miles north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Cars at a car dealership are seen in the flooded village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf June 7, 2013.

Cars at a car dealership are seen in the flooded village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
Cars at a car dealership are seen in the flooded village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Cars are seen at a car dealership in Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, May 19, 2014.

Cars are seen at a car dealership in Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle (

Friday, May 30, 2014
Cars are seen at a car dealership in Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle (
The "Theatercafe - Aquarium" is covered with mud and damaged by floods in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich on June 4, 2013.

The "Theatercafe - Aquarium" is covered with mud and damaged by floods in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich on June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
The "Theatercafe - Aquarium" is covered with mud and damaged by floods in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich on June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
An employee works at the "Theatercafe - Aquarium", renovated after the floods, in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014.

An employee works at the "Theatercafe - Aquarium", renovated after the floods, in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
An employee works at the "Theatercafe - Aquarium", renovated after the floods, in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, is flooded, June 7, 2013.

The village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, is flooded, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
The village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, is flooded, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, is pictured May 19, 2014.

The village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, is pictured May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
The village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, is pictured May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The "Theatercafe - Aquarium" is covered with mud and damaged by floods in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich on June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The "Theatercafe - Aquarium" is covered with mud and damaged by floods in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich on June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
The "Theatercafe - Aquarium" is covered with mud and damaged by floods in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich on June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The "Theatercafe - Aquarium", renovated after the floods, is seen in the center of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014.

The "Theatercafe - Aquarium", renovated after the floods, is seen in the center of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
The "Theatercafe - Aquarium", renovated after the floods, is seen in the center of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Gravestones are partially submerged by flood water at a cemetery in Schaerding, Upper Austria June 3, 2013.

Gravestones are partially submerged by flood water at a cemetery in Schaerding, Upper Austria June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
Gravestones are partially submerged by flood water at a cemetery in Schaerding, Upper Austria June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A cemetery is pictured in Schaerding, Upper Austria, May 19, 2014.

A cemetery is pictured in Schaerding, Upper Austria, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
A cemetery is pictured in Schaerding, Upper Austria, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her flood-damaged shop, "Geko", in the center of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau, June 7, 2013.

Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her flood-damaged shop, "Geko", in the center of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her flood-damaged shop, "Geko", in the center of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her shop, "Geko", in the center of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014.

Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her shop, "Geko", in the center of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her shop, "Geko", in the center of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A woman passes Petra Breitenfellner's shop, "Geko", in the centre of Passau, May 19, 2014.

A woman passes Petra Breitenfellner's shop, "Geko", in the centre of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
A woman passes Petra Breitenfellner's shop, "Geko", in the centre of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Petra Breitenfellner moves damaged goods out of her shop, "Geko", during a flood in the centre of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau, June 7, 2013.

Petra Breitenfellner moves damaged goods out of her shop, "Geko", during a flood in the centre of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
Petra Breitenfellner moves damaged goods out of her shop, "Geko", during a flood in the centre of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Members of the emergency services travel by boat along flooded streets in the center of the Bavarian town of Passau, June 3, 2013.

Members of the emergency services travel by boat along flooded streets in the center of the Bavarian town of Passau, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
Members of the emergency services travel by boat along flooded streets in the center of the Bavarian town of Passau, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People walk through the center of Passau, May 19, 2014.

People walk through the center of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
People walk through the center of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her flood-damaged shop, "Geko", in the center of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau June 7, 2013.REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her flood-damaged shop, "Geko", in the center of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau June 7, 2013.REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her flood-damaged shop, "Geko", in the center of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau June 7, 2013.REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her shop, "Geko", in the center of Passau, May 19, 2014.

Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her shop, "Geko", in the center of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her shop, "Geko", in the center of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Heating oil is seen on water in the flooded center of Passau, June 7, 2013.

Heating oil is seen on water in the flooded center of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
Heating oil is seen on water in the flooded center of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The center of Passau, is pictured May 19, 2014.

The center of Passau, is pictured May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Friday, May 30, 2014
The center of Passau, is pictured May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The SpaceX spaceship

The SpaceX spaceship

The SpaceX spaceship

The SpaceX spaceship

SpaceX unveils an upgraded vehicle which can now ferry passengers to the International Space Station.

May 30 2014
It's a goal!

It's a goal!

In Brazil, soccer goalposts can be found almost anywhere, from slums to sandy beaches.

May 30 2014
Most hated men in America

Most hated men in America

A new poll ranks the most hated men in America.

May 29 2014
Women of the Israeli military

Women of the Israeli military

Military service is mandatory in Israel with women accounting for one out of every three soldiers.

May 29 2014

