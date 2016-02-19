Edition:
Behind Mexico's prison walls

Inmates are seen in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
A female inmate is seen inside her cell in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Inmates speak on phones at the Topo Chico prison during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A burnt out prison cell is seen after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters

Inmates gesture gang signs in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

An inmate with a tattoo of Santa Muerte (The Saint of Death) reacts in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Television sets, images of the Saint of Death and other things are piled up in the patio after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters

Inmates are seen inside the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

An inmate sells cigarettes in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Inmates, outside their cells, are seen reflected in mirrors at the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Windows burned in a riot are seen in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Inmates are seen in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Inmates are seen inside the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A woman embraces her relative who is an inmate as she visits him in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Inmates talk inside their cell in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A sauna used by inmates is seen after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters

Police officers stand next to an area used by inmates as a bar, after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters

A painting on the ceiling of an area used by inmates as a bar is seen after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters

Inmates cleaning a cell after a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico February 13, 2016. REUTERS/State Government of Nuevo Leon/Handout via Reuters

Inmates are seen inside in the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey during a media tour, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Clothes of female inmates hang against a wall inside in the Topo Chico prison, during a media tour, in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A police officer stands guard next to a female inmate in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Female inmates are seen outside their cells in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Family members visit inmates in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Inmates are seen in the Topo Chico prison during a media tour in Monterrey, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

