Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 22, 2014 | 8:08am EDT

Behind the scenes at Gleneagles

Golf attendant Cameron Ferguson poses for a photograph in the changing rooms that will be used for one of the Ryder Cup teams at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Golf attendant Cameron Ferguson poses for a photograph in the changing rooms that will be used for one of the Ryder Cup teams at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, September 22, 2014
Golf attendant Cameron Ferguson poses for a photograph in the changing rooms that will be used for one of the Ryder Cup teams at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
1 / 25
An ornamental fountain is seen in front of the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. The Ryder Cup will be played in Scotland for only the second time when the Gleneagles resort marks its 90th anniversary by hosting the eagerly awaited biennial event from September 26-28. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

An ornamental fountain is seen in front of the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. The Ryder Cup will be played in Scotland for only the second time when the Gleneagles resort marks its 90th anniversary by hosting the eagerly...more

Monday, September 22, 2014
An ornamental fountain is seen in front of the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. The Ryder Cup will be played in Scotland for only the second time when the Gleneagles resort marks its 90th anniversary by hosting the eagerly awaited biennial event from September 26-28. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
2 / 25
Golfers play on the PGA Centenary course, where the Ryder Cup will be played, at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. Gleneagles was named the best golf resort in the world for the third year running at the 2014 ULTRA awards and follows Muirfield in 1973 as the only Scottish venues since the tournament began in 1927. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Golfers play on the PGA Centenary course, where the Ryder Cup will be played, at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. Gleneagles was named the best golf resort in the world for the third year running at the 2014 ULTRA awards...more

Monday, September 22, 2014
Golfers play on the PGA Centenary course, where the Ryder Cup will be played, at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. Gleneagles was named the best golf resort in the world for the third year running at the 2014 ULTRA awards and follows Muirfield in 1973 as the only Scottish venues since the tournament began in 1927. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
3 / 25
Eric Frost, who is on a golfing holiday from Freeland, Michigan, U.S., poses for a photograph as he hits a tee shot on the King's course at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Eric Frost, who is on a golfing holiday from Freeland, Michigan, U.S., poses for a photograph as he hits a tee shot on the King's course at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, September 22, 2014
Eric Frost, who is on a golfing holiday from Freeland, Michigan, U.S., poses for a photograph as he hits a tee shot on the King's course at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
4 / 25
The Scottish Saltire flies over the roof of the Gleneagles hotel, host of the Ryder Cup, in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014.Europe goes into the event as odds-on favourites, having won five of the last six contests and having not lost on home soil since 1993. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

The Scottish Saltire flies over the roof of the Gleneagles hotel, host of the Ryder Cup, in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014.Europe goes into the event as odds-on favourites, having won five of the last six contests and having not lost on home...more

Monday, September 22, 2014
The Scottish Saltire flies over the roof of the Gleneagles hotel, host of the Ryder Cup, in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014.Europe goes into the event as odds-on favourites, having won five of the last six contests and having not lost on home soil since 1993. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
5 / 25
Linkman Duncan Hunter, who greets guests on arrival, poses for a photograph outside the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. The United States, captained by Tom Watson, are without Tiger Woods and are still stinging from the "Miracle of Medinah" when Europe came from 10-4 down to claim a remarkable 14-1/2 -13-1/2 triumph with the greatest singles performance by an away team in Ryder Cup history. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Linkman Duncan Hunter, who greets guests on arrival, poses for a photograph outside the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. The United States, captained by Tom Watson, are without Tiger Woods and are still stinging from the...more

Monday, September 22, 2014
Linkman Duncan Hunter, who greets guests on arrival, poses for a photograph outside the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. The United States, captained by Tom Watson, are without Tiger Woods and are still stinging from the "Miracle of Medinah" when Europe came from 10-4 down to claim a remarkable 14-1/2 -13-1/2 triumph with the greatest singles performance by an away team in Ryder Cup history. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
6 / 25
A member of staff displays Ryder Cup and Gleneagles pins on his jacket at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A member of staff displays Ryder Cup and Gleneagles pins on his jacket at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, September 22, 2014
A member of staff displays Ryder Cup and Gleneagles pins on his jacket at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
7 / 25
Wait staff gather for a meeting before starting service at The Strathearn restaurant at the Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wait staff gather for a meeting before starting service at The Strathearn restaurant at the Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, September 22, 2014
Wait staff gather for a meeting before starting service at The Strathearn restaurant at the Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
8 / 25
Vanessa Alfano poses for a photograph mixing a drink in the main bar of the Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Vanessa Alfano poses for a photograph mixing a drink in the main bar of the Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, September 22, 2014
Vanessa Alfano poses for a photograph mixing a drink in the main bar of the Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
9 / 25
Commis de Rang Amy Connolly poses for a photograph as she sets the table in the Strathearn Restaurant at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Commis de Rang Amy Connolly poses for a photograph as she sets the table in the Strathearn Restaurant at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, September 22, 2014
Commis de Rang Amy Connolly poses for a photograph as she sets the table in the Strathearn Restaurant at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
10 / 25
Waiting staff work in one of the kitchens of the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Waiting staff work in one of the kitchens of the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, September 22, 2014
Waiting staff work in one of the kitchens of the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
11 / 25
Housekeeper Martina Reichmanova poses for a photograph in one of the bedrooms at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Housekeeper Martina Reichmanova poses for a photograph in one of the bedrooms at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, September 22, 2014
Housekeeper Martina Reichmanova poses for a photograph in one of the bedrooms at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
12 / 25
Alan Gibb, executive chef at the Gleneagles Hotel, poses for a photograph in one of the hotel's kitchens in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Alan Gibb, executive chef at the Gleneagles Hotel, poses for a photograph in one of the hotel's kitchens in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, September 22, 2014
Alan Gibb, executive chef at the Gleneagles Hotel, poses for a photograph in one of the hotel's kitchens in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
13 / 25
Commis de Rang Beppe Filletti poses for a photograph while setting the table in the Strathearn Restaurant at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Commis de Rang Beppe Filletti poses for a photograph while setting the table in the Strathearn Restaurant at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, September 22, 2014
Commis de Rang Beppe Filletti poses for a photograph while setting the table in the Strathearn Restaurant at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
14 / 25
A staff member looks out a window at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A staff member looks out a window at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, September 22, 2014
A staff member looks out a window at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
15 / 25
Gardener Conor Frecklenton works on the grounds of the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Gardener Conor Frecklenton works on the grounds of the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, September 22, 2014
Gardener Conor Frecklenton works on the grounds of the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
16 / 25
A view of the grounds at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A view of the grounds at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, September 22, 2014
A view of the grounds at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
17 / 25
A member of the greenkeeping staff works on the grounds of the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A member of the greenkeeping staff works on the grounds of the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, September 22, 2014
A member of the greenkeeping staff works on the grounds of the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
18 / 25
Stephen Chappell, head greenkeeper on the PGA centenary course, poses for a photograph next to a bunker at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Stephen Chappell, head greenkeeper on the PGA centenary course, poses for a photograph next to a bunker at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, September 22, 2014
Stephen Chappell, head greenkeeper on the PGA centenary course, poses for a photograph next to a bunker at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
19 / 25
Stephen Chappell, head greenkeeper on the PGA centenary course, on which next month's Ryder Cup will be played, poses for a photograph on the course at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Stephen Chappell, head greenkeeper on the PGA centenary course, on which next month's Ryder Cup will be played, poses for a photograph on the course at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, September 22, 2014
Stephen Chappell, head greenkeeper on the PGA centenary course, on which next month's Ryder Cup will be played, poses for a photograph on the course at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
20 / 25
Groundsmen work on the PGA Centenary course which will be used for next month's Ryder Cup at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Groundsmen work on the PGA Centenary course which will be used for next month's Ryder Cup at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, September 22, 2014
Groundsmen work on the PGA Centenary course which will be used for next month's Ryder Cup at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
21 / 25
A Ryder Cup memorabilia golf ball is seen at the Gleneagles Hotel, host of the Ryder Cup next month, in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A Ryder Cup memorabilia golf ball is seen at the Gleneagles Hotel, host of the Ryder Cup next month, in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, September 22, 2014
A Ryder Cup memorabilia golf ball is seen at the Gleneagles Hotel, host of the Ryder Cup next month, in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
22 / 25
A Ryder Cup memorabilia golf ball is seen at the Gleneagles Hotel, host of the Ryder Cup next month, in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A Ryder Cup memorabilia golf ball is seen at the Gleneagles Hotel, host of the Ryder Cup next month, in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, September 22, 2014
A Ryder Cup memorabilia golf ball is seen at the Gleneagles Hotel, host of the Ryder Cup next month, in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
23 / 25
Ryder Cup memorabilia mugs are seen on display at the Gleneagles Hotel, host of the Ryder Cup next month, in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Ryder Cup memorabilia mugs are seen on display at the Gleneagles Hotel, host of the Ryder Cup next month, in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, September 22, 2014
Ryder Cup memorabilia mugs are seen on display at the Gleneagles Hotel, host of the Ryder Cup next month, in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
24 / 25
Eric Frost, who is on a golfing holiday from Freeland, Michigan, U.S., poses for a photograph as he prepares to hit a tee shot on the King's course at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Eric Frost, who is on a golfing holiday from Freeland, Michigan, U.S., poses for a photograph as he prepares to hit a tee shot on the King's course at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, September 22, 2014
Eric Frost, who is on a golfing holiday from Freeland, Michigan, U.S., poses for a photograph as he prepares to hit a tee shot on the King's course at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest

Next Slideshows

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest

Millions of beer drinkers from around the world gather in Germany for the annual Oktoberfest festivities.

Sep 21 2014
Shakespeare at Fenway

Shakespeare at Fenway

The first ever professional Shakespearean performance in a Major League ballpark.

Sep 20 2014
Shuttle to deep space

Shuttle to deep space

NASA's Orion capsule is designed to carry astronauts to destinations in deep space, including an asteroid and Mars.

Sep 19 2014
In the Ebola hot zone

In the Ebola hot zone

In and around the Ebola quarantine zones.

Sep 19 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast