Beijing under water
Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers place sandbags to block a breaching dyke after heavy rainfalls hit the Fangshan district of Beijing, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Silt and stones are seen inside a house after a rain-triggered landslide hit the Hebei township of Fangshan district in Beijing, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A car and a bulldozer are seen partially submerged in a flooded crop field in Dongnanzhang village of the Fangshan district in Beijing, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yao Wei
Rescuers and residents stand next to a stranded car which is being pulled up from a flooded street under the Guangqumen overpass amid heavy rainfall in Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers and policemen carry the body of Wang Jiansheng out of a flooded crop field in Dongnanzhang village of the Fangshan district in Beijing, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A car damaged by floods is seen after heavy rainfalls hit Zhou Kou Dian Village, Fangshan district, near Beijing July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Flood water falls down a stairway as residents get out of the entrance to a subway station amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks past an area damaged by floods after heavy rainfalls hit Long Bao Yu Village, Fangshan district, near Beijing July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers and relatives get on a boat to look for bodies of victims in a flooded crop field in Dongnanzhang village of the Fangshan district in Beijing, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yao Wei
Residents look at a stranded car on a flooded street amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident walks past debris and a taxi damaged by a flood after heavy rainfalls hit Mentougou District in Beijing July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers and residents stand next to a stranded car which is being pulled up from a flooded street under the Guangqumen overpass amid heavy rainfall in Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks next to a vehicle damaged by floods after heavy rainfalls hit her home in Long Bao Yu Village, Fangshan district, near Beijing July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident pushes her bicycle on a flooded street amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing July 21, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Residents push a stranded car on a flooded street amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents sit amidst debris and damaged vehicles, an aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rainfalls which hit their home in Wa Jing Village, at Fangshan district near Beijing July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A primary school student in military uniform stands on a stool as he looks for his belongings in the mud after a flood caused by heavy rainfalls, at a military school in Fangshan district of Beijing July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers pump flood water as a bus is stranded on a street amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A driver points to his car which has been stranded for half an hour on a flooded street amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescue boat approaches a partially submerged car on a flooded highway after heavy rainfalls hit Fangshan District in Beijing, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A man waits next to a flooded highway as his car was trapped after heavy rainfalls hit Fangshan District in Beijing, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A replica of a Chinese military aircraft is seen sitting amid mud after a flood caused by heavy rainfalls, at a military school in Fangshan district of Beijing July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers hold their hands to look for a sewage outfall on a flooded street amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Paramilitary policemen carry on a rescue operation amid heavy rainfalls on a flooded street under the Guangqumen overpass in central Beijing, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
