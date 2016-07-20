Edition:
Beijing under water

Tourists hold umbrellas as they stand in front of the Tiananmen Gate and a giant portrait of Chinese late Chairman Mao Zedong on a day of heavy rain in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A flooded tunnel next to the Beijing West Railway Station is seen during a heavy rainfall in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

People hold umbrellas as they walk past a flooded street in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, China, July 19, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

A man throws fish back to a flooded river in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Taxis go through a flooded street during a heavy rainfall in Shilipu, Chaoyang Road, Beijing, China July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A man puts up a cordon around a flooded area during a heavy rainfall in Shilipu, Chaoyang Road, Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

People walk in a flooded underpass during a heavy rainfall in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

A resident rides on heavy machinery as he makes his way at a flooded area in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China, July 19, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

A man rides along a flooded street during a heavy rainfall in Shilipu, Chaoyang Road, Beijing, China July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Vehicles are trapped on a flooded street during a heavy rainfall in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

A food deliveryman wades through a flooded street during a heavy rainfall in Shilipu, Chaoyang Road, Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A food deliveryman rides through a flooded street during a heavy rainfall in Shilipu, Chaoyang Road, Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Automobiles are seen passing a flooded area during heavy rainfall in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

People raise up a baby stroller as they wade through a flooded street during a heavy rainfall in Shilipu, Chaoyang Road, Beijing, China July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A bus goes through a flooded street during a heavy rainfall in Shilipu, Chaoyang Road, Beijing, China July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A paramilitary police officer stands in front of a giant portrait of Chinese late Chairman Mao Zedong on a day of heavy rain in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People wait outside the ticket office at Beijing West Railway Station during a heavy rainfall in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman carries a baby as she enters Beijing West Railway Station during a heavy rainfall in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue vehicles drain water out from a flooded tunnel next to the Beijing West Railway Station during a heavy rainfall in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Tourists brace themselves against the rain as they cross the tunnel through the Tiananmen Gate on a day of heavy rain in Beijing, China, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

