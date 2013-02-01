Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 31, 2013 | 10:35pm EST

Being Beyonce

<p>Beyonce performs the National Anthem during the halftime show press conference ahead of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Beyonce performs the National Anthem during the halftime show press conference ahead of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Beyonce performs the National Anthem during the halftime show press conference ahead of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
1 / 20
<p>Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool</p>

Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Close
2 / 20
<p>Beyonce sings the U.S. National Anthem as President Barack Obama (R) and Senator Charles Schumer listen during swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Beyonce sings the U.S. National Anthem as President Barack Obama (R) and Senator Charles Schumer listen during swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Beyonce sings the U.S. National Anthem as President Barack Obama (R) and Senator Charles Schumer listen during swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
3 / 20
<p>Jay-Z hugs nephew Daniel Smith as Beyonce watches the Nets play the Miami Heat, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Jay-Z hugs nephew Daniel Smith as Beyonce watches the Nets play the Miami Heat, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Jay-Z hugs nephew Daniel Smith as Beyonce watches the Nets play the Miami Heat, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
4 / 20
<p>Beyonce, who announced her pregnancy earlier in the day, rubs her stomach after performing Love On Top at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Beyonce, who announced her pregnancy earlier in the day, rubs her stomach after performing Love On Top at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Beyonce, who announced her pregnancy earlier in the day, rubs her stomach after performing Love On Top at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 20
<p>Beyonce performs Single Ladies at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Beyonce performs Single Ladies at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Beyonce performs Single Ladies at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
6 / 20
<p>Jay Z and Beyonce watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

Jay Z and Beyonce watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Jay Z and Beyonce watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
7 / 20
<p>Beyonce sings to President Obama and first lady Michelle during their first dance of the evening at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Beyonce sings to President Obama and first lady Michelle during their first dance of the evening at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Beyonce sings to President Obama and first lady Michelle during their first dance of the evening at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
8 / 20
<p>Beyonce is seen during the recording of her music video at Maua Square in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos</p>

Beyonce is seen during the recording of her music video at Maua Square in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Beyonce is seen during the recording of her music video at Maua Square in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Close
9 / 20
<p>Beyonce performs during a concert at Olympic stadium in Athens, November 8, 2009. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Beyonce performs during a concert at Olympic stadium in Athens, November 8, 2009. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Beyonce performs during a concert at Olympic stadium in Athens, November 8, 2009. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
10 / 20
<p>Beyonce performs during the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Beyonce performs during the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Beyonce performs during the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
11 / 20
<p>Beyonce performs during the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Beyonce performs during the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Beyonce performs during the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 20
<p>Beyonce performs during a concert in Mumbai October 27, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

Beyonce performs during a concert in Mumbai October 27, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Beyonce performs during a concert in Mumbai October 27, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Close
13 / 20
<p>Beyonce performs with rap Jay-Z at the 2006 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Beyonce performs with rap Jay-Z at the 2006 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Beyonce performs with rap Jay-Z at the 2006 BET Awards in Los Angeles, June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 20
<p>The Houston Rockets mascot Clutch kisses Beyonce before the NBA All-Star game in Houston, February 19, 2006. REUTERS/File</p>

The Houston Rockets mascot Clutch kisses Beyonce before the NBA All-Star game in Houston, February 19, 2006. REUTERS/File

Thursday, January 31, 2013

The Houston Rockets mascot Clutch kisses Beyonce before the NBA All-Star game in Houston, February 19, 2006. REUTERS/File

Close
15 / 20
<p>Beyonce performs on NBC's Today show in New York, November 26, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Beyonce performs on NBC's Today show in New York, November 26, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Beyonce performs on NBC's Today show in New York, November 26, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
16 / 20
<p>Beyonce performs with Tina Turner at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Beyonce performs with Tina Turner at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Beyonce performs with Tina Turner at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
17 / 20
<p>Beyonce, the cover model of the 2007 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, poses next to a poster of the cover at a press event in Los Angeles, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Beyonce, the cover model of the 2007 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, poses next to a poster of the cover at a press event in Los Angeles, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Beyonce, the cover model of the 2007 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, poses next to a poster of the cover at a press event in Los Angeles, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
18 / 20
<p>Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child perform their first live concert together in over a year during Jingle Ball 2002 in Lowell, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child perform their first live concert together in over a year during Jingle Ball 2002 in Lowell, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child perform their first live concert together in over a year during Jingle Ball 2002 in Lowell, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
19 / 20
<p>Destiny's Child pose with the Grammy Award they won for Best R&amp;B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "Survivor" at the 44th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 27, 2002. REUTERS/File</p>

Destiny's Child pose with the Grammy Award they won for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "Survivor" at the 44th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 27, 2002. REUTERS/File

Thursday, January 31, 2013

Destiny's Child pose with the Grammy Award they won for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "Survivor" at the 44th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 27, 2002. REUTERS/File

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Rihanna back with Chris Brown

Rihanna back with Chris Brown

Next Slideshows

Rihanna back with Chris Brown

Rihanna back with Chris Brown

Rihanna says she is back together with Chris Brown, who is still on probation for assaulting her in 2009, saying "It's different now."

Jan 30 2013
A day with a model

A day with a model

Life for a top French model during Paris Fashion Week.

Jan 29 2013
SAG red carpet

SAG red carpet

Style highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Jan 28 2013
The SAG Awards

The SAG Awards

Highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Jan 28 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast