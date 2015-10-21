Being Biden

Joseph Biden (L), takes the Oath of Office with wife Jill holding the family bible as Vice President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2009. Barack Obama became the first black U.S. president on...more

Joseph Biden (L), takes the Oath of Office with wife Jill holding the family bible as Vice President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2009. Barack Obama became the first black U.S. president on Tuesday and declared it is time to set aside petty differences and embark on a new era of responsibility to repair the country and its image abroad. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy/Pool

