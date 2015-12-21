Edition:
Being Chelsea Clinton

Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton listen as President Barack Obama speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 23, 2014
Chelsea Clinton kisses husband Marc Mezvinsky after Hillary Clinton made her official launch speech at a campaign kick off rally in Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in New York City, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and Bill Clinton stand on stage during the closing plenary of the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2011
Chelsea Clinton hugs "Rosita the Muppet" on stage during the Clinton Global Initiative 2013 in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2013
Clinton Foundation Vice Chair Chelsea Clinton receives a gift from a Haitian girl during a visit to Chakipi Distribution Enterprise in Poulie, Haiti, July 29, 2015. Chakipi is a distribution enterprise for female entrepreneurs, according to the news release. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Chelsea Clinton arrives with husband Marc Mezvinsky at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2013
Chelsea Clinton visits Haitians artisans at the Caribbean Craft facilities in Port-au-Prince, July 28, 2015, on a Clinton Foundation trip. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Hillary Clinton leaves New York Presbyterian Hospital with husband Bill, and daughter Chelsea, after treatment for a blood clot stemming from a concussion in New York, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2013
Chelsea Clinton stands on stage during the Clinton Global Citizens awards ceremony for the Clinton Global Initiative 2014 in New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, September 21, 2014
Hillary Clinton smiles with her daughter Chelsea during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington to become the next U.S. Secretary of State January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2009
Hillary Clinton walks with Bill Clinton and their daughter Chelsea upon their arrival at a Memorial Day ceremony, as they are escorted by Puerto Rico's President of the House of Laws Jose Aponte (L) and President of the Senate Kenneth McClintock (R), in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 26, 2008. REUTERS/Ana Martinez

Reuters / Monday, May 26, 2008
Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea sit during their Clinton Foundation visit to the Ramotsa Clinic in Hammanskraal, near Pretoria, South Africa August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2013
Hillary Clinton hugs her daughter Chelsea amongst supporters at her "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in New York, February 5, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2008
Chelsea Clinton walks with her parents Bill and Hillary Clinton after Chelsea's graduation from Stanford University at Stanford, California, on June 17, 2001. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
Bill Clinton kisses his daughter Chelsea as the Clinton family tours the Terracotta Warriors on a state visit to China, June 26, 1998. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton watch a hippopotamus while on safari at the Ngorongoro Crater National Park in Tanzania, March 26, 1997. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Twelve-year-old Chelsea Clinton meets her new classmates on her first day at Sidwell Friends private school in Washington, January 25, 1993. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
Chelsea Clinton talks with friend Marc Mezvinsky, of Stanford, Calif., on the beach on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, December 30, 1996.

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
Chelsea Clinton performs in the Annual Spring Performance of the Washington School of Ballet, May 22, 1997. The show was the last for Chelsea before heading to college in the fall. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Thirteen-year-old Chelsea Clinton acknowledges the audience with her mother Hillary Clinton at the MTV Ball on inauguration night, January 20, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
