Being Elmo in Times Square
Jorge, an immigrant from Mexico, exits a subway station dressed as the Sesame Street character Elmo in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jorge carries the head of the Elmo while he walks through Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jorge walks across an intersection dressed as Elmo, in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jorge takes a lunch break in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jorge buys food from a street food cart in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jorge gets dressed as Elmo inside of a subway station in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jorge poses with children while dressed as Elmo in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jorge rests in Times Square, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jorge exchanges his tips for larger bills from a street food car vendor in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jorge poses with a woman in Times Square, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jorge stands amidst other people, all dressed as Elmo, while they look to make tips for photographs in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jorge poses with women while dressed as Elmo in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jorge dressed as Elmo rests in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jorge looks to make tips for photographs while dressed as Elmo in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jorge heads into a subway station after making tips for photographs in Times Square, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Next Slideshows
Journey across Mauritania
Black iron ore mines in Mauritania attract people from all over the country looking for work. The employees proudly call their mining firm the lung of their...
Floods in Belgium
Heavy rains and floods fill a Belgian town's street with mud and debris.
Coal Mining In The Punjab
In Choa Saidan Shah miners dig coal with crude pick axes and load it onto donkeys to be transported to the surface earning a team of 4 workers around $10 to be...
Eid in a conflict zone
Celebrating Eid during times of conflict in Gaza, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.