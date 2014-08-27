Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 27, 2014 | 9:01am EDT

Being Michael Jackson

Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, dances in front of his house located in a village for migrant workers during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 22, 2014. Zhang, born in 1984, quit elementary school and has since held jobs as a factory worker, waiter, and security guard. After watching a Michael Jackson music video four years ago for the first time, Zhang says he became fascinated and now puts on shows on the street and small stages impersonating the King of Pop. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, dances in front of his house located in a village for migrant workers during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 22, 2014. Zhang, born in 1984, quit elementary school and has since held jobs as a...more

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, dances in front of his house located in a village for migrant workers during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 22, 2014. Zhang, born in 1984, quit elementary school and has since held jobs as a factory worker, waiter, and security guard. After watching a Michael Jackson music video four years ago for the first time, Zhang says he became fascinated and now puts on shows on the street and small stages impersonating the King of Pop. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
1 / 14
Zhang Guanhui, imitating Michael Jackson, checks his make-up as he prepares for his performance, in a dressing room in Langfang, Hebei province July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Zhang Guanhui, imitating Michael Jackson, checks his make-up as he prepares for his performance, in a dressing room in Langfang, Hebei province July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Zhang Guanhui, imitating Michael Jackson, checks his make-up as he prepares for his performance, in a dressing room in Langfang, Hebei province July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
2 / 14
Pictures of Michael Jackson are hung on a wall in a small one-room house belonging to Zhang Guanhui, a Michael Jackson impersonator, in Beijing July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Pictures of Michael Jackson are hung on a wall in a small one-room house belonging to Zhang Guanhui, a Michael Jackson impersonator, in Beijing July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Pictures of Michael Jackson are hung on a wall in a small one-room house belonging to Zhang Guanhui, a Michael Jackson impersonator, in Beijing July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
3 / 14
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, waits to cross a street as he heads downtown for his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, waits to cross a street as he heads downtown for his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, waits to cross a street as he heads downtown for his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
4 / 14
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, practices his dance moves at a bus stop as he waits for a bus heading downtown for his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, practices his dance moves at a bus stop as he waits for a bus heading downtown for his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, practices his dance moves at a bus stop as he waits for a bus heading downtown for his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 14
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, walks with an amplifier in a village for migrant workers, on his way downtown for his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, walks with an amplifier in a village for migrant workers, on his way downtown for his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, walks with an amplifier in a village for migrant workers, on his way downtown for his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
6 / 14
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, dances during his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, dances during his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, dances during his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
7 / 14
Money from bystanders is seen in a box after a street performance by Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Money from bystanders is seen in a box after a street performance by Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Money from bystanders is seen in a box after a street performance by Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
8 / 14
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, dances during his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, dances during his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, dances during his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
9 / 14
A bystander puts a money into a box after watching a street performance by Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A bystander puts a money into a box after watching a street performance by Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
A bystander puts a money into a box after watching a street performance by Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
10 / 14
Zhang Guanhui, imitating Michael Jackson, performs on a stage during a small music concert in Langfang, Hebei province July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Zhang Guanhui, imitating Michael Jackson, performs on a stage during a small music concert in Langfang, Hebei province July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Zhang Guanhui, imitating Michael Jackson, performs on a stage during a small music concert in Langfang, Hebei province July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
11 / 14
Zhang Guanhui, imitating Michael Jackson, performs during a small music concert in Langfang, Hebei province July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Zhang Guanhui, imitating Michael Jackson, performs during a small music concert in Langfang, Hebei province July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Zhang Guanhui, imitating Michael Jackson, performs during a small music concert in Langfang, Hebei province July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
12 / 14
A man watches a street performance by Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man watches a street performance by Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
A man watches a street performance by Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
13 / 14
Zhang Guanhui, imitating Michael Jackson, is silhouetted as he uses his mobile phone while waiting to perform, in a dressing room in Langfang, Hebei province July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Zhang Guanhui, imitating Michael Jackson, is silhouetted as he uses his mobile phone while waiting to perform, in a dressing room in Langfang, Hebei province July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Zhang Guanhui, imitating Michael Jackson, is silhouetted as he uses his mobile phone while waiting to perform, in a dressing room in Langfang, Hebei province July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
We can be heroes

We can be heroes

Next Slideshows

We can be heroes

We can be heroes

Walking among us are superheroes, ready to appear anywhere they're needed, whether it's for voting, promoting or protesting.

Aug 26 2014
Khat - Somalia's paradise flower

Khat - Somalia's paradise flower

Dubbed "the flower of paradise," this leafy sprouts from this narcotic shrub are flown daily into Mogadishu to be distributed across Somalia.

Aug 26 2014
Diner en Blanc New York

Diner en Blanc New York

The annual dinner's location is kept secret until just before the event.

Aug 26 2014
Islamic State captures air base

Islamic State captures air base

Islamic militants storm Tabqa air base, the Syrian army's last foothold in the northeast region.

Aug 25 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast