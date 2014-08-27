Being Michael Jackson
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, dances in front of his house located in a village for migrant workers during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 22, 2014. Zhang, born in 1984, quit elementary school and has since held jobs as a...more
Zhang Guanhui, imitating Michael Jackson, checks his make-up as he prepares for his performance, in a dressing room in Langfang, Hebei province July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Pictures of Michael Jackson are hung on a wall in a small one-room house belonging to Zhang Guanhui, a Michael Jackson impersonator, in Beijing July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, waits to cross a street as he heads downtown for his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, practices his dance moves at a bus stop as he waits for a bus heading downtown for his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, walks with an amplifier in a village for migrant workers, on his way downtown for his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, dances during his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Money from bystanders is seen in a box after a street performance by Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, dances during his street performance in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A bystander puts a money into a box after watching a street performance by Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Zhang Guanhui, imitating Michael Jackson, performs on a stage during a small music concert in Langfang, Hebei province July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Zhang Guanhui, imitating Michael Jackson, performs during a small music concert in Langfang, Hebei province July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man watches a street performance by Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Zhang Guanhui, imitating Michael Jackson, is silhouetted as he uses his mobile phone while waiting to perform, in a dressing room in Langfang, Hebei province July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
