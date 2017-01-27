Edition:
Being President Trump

President Donald Trump speaks briefly to reporters as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
President Donald Trump (C), flanked by Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly (R), takes the stage to deliver remarks at Homeland Security headquarters in Washington, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
President Donald Trump walks through the Colonnade to the Oval Office after returning to the White House in Washington, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
The Marine One helicopter transporting President Donald Trump is seen as it departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, for a trip to Philadelphia, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
President Donald Trump arrives to board Air Force One for travel to Philadelphia from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
An attendee uses her iPhone to record President Donald Trump speaking during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
President Donald Trump signs autographs for onlookers as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
President Donald Trump (R) and Vice President Mike Pence return to the White House after a visit to Homeland Security headquarters in Washington, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
President Donald Trump signs the executive order for the reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 23, 2017. With Trump (L-R) are Vice President Mike Pence, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and head of the White House Trade Council Peter Navarro. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway (2nd R) embraces Communications Director Sean Spicer as he joins a roundtable discussion between President Donald Trump and labor leaders, after Spicer's first press briefing at the White House in Washington, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a visit to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
President Donald Trump sings while accompanied by his wife Melania, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (R) during a prayer service at Washington National Cathedral the morning after his inauguration, in Washington, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
President Donald Trump is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family (rear), wife Melania Trump and son Barron Trump, as he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law, at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Donald Trump walks with wife Melania and son Barron during the Inaugural Parade in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump arrives at inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as president on the West front of the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
The White House is seen the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
