Being President Trump
President Donald Trump speaks briefly to reporters as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump (C), flanked by Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly (R), takes the stage to deliver remarks at Homeland Security headquarters in Washington, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump walks through the Colonnade to the Oval Office after returning to the White House in Washington, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
The Marine One helicopter transporting President Donald Trump is seen as it departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, for a trip to Philadelphia, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump arrives to board Air Force One for travel to Philadelphia from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An attendee uses her iPhone to record President Donald Trump speaking during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Makela
President Donald Trump signs autographs for onlookers as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump (R) and Vice President Mike Pence return to the White House after a visit to Homeland Security headquarters in Washington, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump signs the executive order for the reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 23, 2017. With Trump (L-R) are Vice President Mike Pence, White House Chief of Staff Reince...more
White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway (2nd R) embraces Communications Director Sean Spicer as he joins a roundtable discussion between President Donald Trump and labor leaders, after Spicer's first press briefing at the White House in...more
President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a visit to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump sings while accompanied by his wife Melania, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (R) during a prayer service at Washington National Cathedral the morning after his inauguration, in Washington, January 21, 2017....more
President Donald Trump is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family (rear), wife Melania Trump and son Barron Trump, as he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law, at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/J. Scott...more
President Donald Trump walks with wife Melania and son Barron during the Inaugural Parade in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President-elect Donald Trump arrives at inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as president on the West front of the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The White House is seen the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Inside the Congress of Tomorrow
Republicans gather in Philadelphia for a three-day 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" retreat.
Gambia celebrates arrival of new president
Thousands of people line the streets of Gambia's capital Banjul to welcome home new President Adama Barrow days after authoritarian leader Yahya Jammeh flees...
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
China's megacity symmetry
The government has ordered that Chinese cities must avoid looking identical in their urban development and focus on each city's unique historical value.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.